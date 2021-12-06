AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he ultimately decided to play through his dislocated pinky finger in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, per the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. He had one of his better games of the season: “We tried tape, we tried a glove — we tried all of that. But eventually, I just said, ‘To hell with all that, I’ll go out there and make it work.’”
- Burrow finished 24-30 passing for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, though one was off a dropped past and one was late in the fourth quarter down 16. He didn’t feel like he lost too much zip on his passes: “I felt like I was able to compensate for what was lost. Probably not as much zip as I normally have, but I think I was still able to throw the ball effectively.”
- He added he’s not anticipating the injury will keep him out of any games going forward: “I’m not going to miss games because of it. That’s not something that’s going to happen. I was able to finish the game, so unless it somehow gets worse — which, I can’t imagine it’s going to get worse — then I’ll be playing next week.”
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Bengals LB Logan Wilson will miss time with a dislocated shoulder and LB Markus Bailey will be fine recovering from a stinger.
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said CB Chidobe Awuzie has a foot injury and is day-to-day. (Ben Baby)
- Taylor added both OL Trey Hopkins and Riley Reiff are day-to-day. (Baby)
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski doesn’t know if they will put TE Harrison Bryant on injured reserve. (Nate Ulrich)
- Stefanski added third-round WR Anthony Schwartz is still in concussion protocol. (Ulrich)
- Stefanski mentioned OT Jack Conklin had surgery on his torn patellar tendon. (Scott Petrak)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh defended his decision to go for two points and the win in Sunday’s 20-19 loss to the Steelers, per the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: “It was an opportunity to win the game right there. You saw the play. It’s that close. It’s a game of inches.”
- Harbaugh added the fact they were almost out of healthy corners following Marlon Humphrey‘s injury played into his decision.
- Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman has changed his agents to Andre Odom and Brian Murphy of Athletes First. (Ian Rapoport)
Steelers
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger wouldn’t address the report that he will not return next year: “My focus is on Minnesota and what we have to do to get ready. I will address it after the season. I have always been a one-game-at-a-time, one-season-at-a-time person and I am going to stay that way.” (Mark Kaboly)
- Steelers WR Diontae Johnson said Roethlisberger is playing better while in no-huddle: “He’s playing comfortable. He’s calling what he sees. He’s able to adjust whenever he wants. We’re comfortable, too. Not taking anything from the OC but we’re just playing. We’re doing whatever he tells us. The offense just rallies round him.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Steelers DL Cameron Heyward didn’t say whether Roethlisberger has talked to him about next year: “Said a little bit, but that’s between me and him. I’m just happy the way he played tonight. To pick up a critical W for us, our QB came through .. and I’ll leave it at that.” (Pryor)
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin mentioned if OL B.J. Finney can’t play due to his back injury, OL John Leglue will start on Thursday. (Pryor)
- Tomlin added CB Ahkello Witherspoon‘s experience is why they traded for him, and that paid dividends in Week 13. (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Tomlin didn’t have an update on DL Stephon Tuitt‘s injury. (Fittipaldo)
- Tomlin said the team might have something in DL Montravius Adams: “Juuust maybe. It was a good experience.” (Pryor)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!