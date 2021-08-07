AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow admitted that he’s frustrated with his practice struggles since returning from a torn ACL.

“It’s frustrating right now, more so just not feeling like myself,” Burrow said, via ESPN.com. “I know I’ve put the work in to make my knee feel good, make my body ready for the season. It’s just now trusting my abilities, trusting my work, trusting everything.”

Burrow explained that the lack of contact has impacted his accuracy during training camp.

“In the team drills it’s affected it for sure,” Burrow said. “I just need to get back to being able to feel the people around me as opposed to seeing the people around me.”

Even so, Burrow still expects everything to come together for him before the start of the season.

“I’m throwing the ball in the right spot, getting the right checks, and doing all that stuff right now,” Burrow said. “It’s just putting the physical and mental side back together. They’re two separate things right now.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said S DeShon Elliott missed Friday’s practice with a non-COVID-19 related illness. (Jamison Hensley)

said S missed Friday’s practice with a non-COVID-19 related illness. (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh said veteran OLB Justin Houston left practice following individual drills was “part of the plan” with his recovery from a calf injury: “We’re going to have to work him back in.” (Jamison Hensley)

left practice following individual drills was “part of the plan” with his recovery from a calf injury: “We’re going to have to work him back in.” (Jamison Hensley) Jeff Zrebiec reports that Ravens CB Jimmy Smith sustained a low ankle sprain and could miss “some time.”

sustained a low ankle sprain and could miss “some time.” Josina Anderson, citing a source with knowledge of Smith’s ankle injury, confirmed that it is not considered serious: “Not serious. Low ankle sprain.”

Anderson adds that Smith won’t be rushed back into practice but will return “not too long” from now.

Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in former Browns’ OL Malcolm Pridgeon for a visit, per Aaron Wilson.

for a visit, per Aaron Wilson. The team also brought in LB Curtis Bolton and LB T.J. Morrison for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson.