AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he is “very optimistic” about his recovery from a torn ACL and expects to play in Week 1 of the regular season.

“I’m very optimistic about where I’m at and also where the team is at,” Burrow, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “Rehab is going very, very well and lifting is going very, very well. I’m in great shape. Legs feel good, knee feels good. There’s still a long way to go, but I’m expecting to be there on the first snap of 2021. I’m expecting to play game one. I expect to take part in practice. I’m feeling really good. I’m ahead of schedule.”

Burrow admits that he cannot throw on the move just yet, but is still “feeling good right now.”

“I can’t roll out and throw yet, [but] it’s feeling good right now,” said Burrow.

Burrow added that he was beginning to feel comfortable with the speed of the NFL prior to his season-ending injury.

“In the NFL you see some crazy defenses you’ve never seen before, defenses teams shouldn’t be able to play but they play them,” Burrow said. “I was getting comfortable with my checks in those situations. Numbers advantage. Rotation. Checking back-side routes. Checking three-man concepts to the field. We were starting to roll. I got hurt in the Washington game and we were playing the No. 1 pass defense in the league and we had 200 yards at halftime throwing (actually 195 yards).”