AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Cameron Heyward, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Dan Pitcher said they don’t have QB Joe Burrow on a “pitch count” doing voluntary workouts but they are being cautious with him right now.

“We designed the whole thing to stay within the constraints of where the medical people think he should be and where he wants to be right now,” Pitcher said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “Nobody is sitting there with a special pitch counter. But we’ve been smart how we put it together.”

Cincinnati is about to change from Phase 2 of their offseason into Phase 3. Pitcher explained the only difference is they’ll have full-speed passing drills.

“The only (difference) really is you can line up across from a defender,” Pitcher said. “We’ll have full-speed passing drills (seven-on-seven) and 11-on-11 walkthroughs.”

Regarding walkthroughs, Pitcher considers it to be an important part of their offseason program.

“That’s where you get the scheme and the adjustments and the communication. It all happens in a walkthrough. It’s critical to our success,” Pitcher said. “It’s important from a mental standpoint. No more imaginary people or reading routes off imaginary safeties. There are actual humans out there. Not full speed, but you still have to make decisions in real time. If the quarterback changes it at the line, how quickly they see it and adjust. That’s the part we haven’t done.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers said he still hasn’t gotten over their AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs and is using it as motivation.

“Honestly, I still [haven’t] gotten over it,” Flowers said, via RavensWire. “I still think about it, but I know next year, we have a chance to get back there and try to make it to the Super Bowl, so that’s why I’m working every day and going hard every day to get back to that moment.”

Steelers

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward refuted the report that he didn’t tell the team of his plans to skip OTA’s.

“That is a bold face lie,” Heyward wrote on social media. “@GerryDulac just cuz I don’t answer your text doesn’t mean I don’t communicate with the team. You will not slander my name.”