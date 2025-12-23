AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Carson Schwesinger, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has no plans to sit out the rest of the season and said that he’s having fun playing.

“It was fun,” Burrow said, via PFT. “I’m having fun playing football. Not playing football is not fun. Sitting in the locker room rehabbing all day, that’s not why you do it. This is why you do it right here.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski and S Grant Delpit praised LB Carson Schwesinger, and both believe that he should be named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Delpit notes that he knew early that Schwesinger would be around the ball often, and as the team’s defensive playcaller, he has been in on 96 percent of the team’s snaps.

“I’d be hard-pressed to believe there’s a defensive player as a rookie that’s playing better than him,” Stefanski said of Schwesinger, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

“I saw it early,” Delpit told reporters. “I ain’t going to lie. I saw it early at camp. I think everybody saw it, and we knew that he was going to be around the ball a lot.”

Schwesinger is also currently leading all rookies in tackles with 148, as well as tackles for loss with 11.5.

“Even if the initial goal wasn’t for me to be the green dot [defensive playcaller], that was my personal goal,” Schwesinger said. “I want to be on the field as much as I possibly can, for sure. If they let me play offense, I’ll go play offense, you know what I’m saying? And then when that’s the mindset, it’s never, for lack of better words, scary to be thrust into a certain role because as a competitor, I want to be put in those tough roles. A lot of it just comes down to work ethic. I think what my dad preached to me my whole life was if you’re willing to go out there and outwork people and put the work in so that you’re prepared for any opportunities, you’re going to be able to make the most of it. And that’s not just in football, that’s anywhere in life, really.”

One of the biggest fans of Schwesinger is his defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, who compared him to Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. Schwartz was an assistant with the Browns when they moved the franchise to Baltimore, and the team drafted Lewis in the first round.

“I was with Ray Lewis his first three years in the NFL. I don’t think — and Ray’s obviously a Hall of Famer, maybe the best ever to play in the linebacker position, but the command that Carson has now in a lot of respects took Ray’s third year in the league,” Schwartz said. “And middle linebacker is hard; linebacker is a hard position to play for a young player. You have to have all of the run fits; you have to have the physicality to play there. You have to be a productive tackler. You have to know all the blitzes. You have to have all the coverage components. And a lot of times, it takes guys sort of piecemeal to put all of that stuff together, right? He’s been right in the middle of it, and it’s been fun to watch because not only does he do all that stuff well, but he has great command. He’s a great leader for us. He’s our playcaller, very rarely makes a mistake. When he does make a mistake, it doesn’t repeat, and he’s very productive on the field, so that’s well-deserved from him.”

“I was haunting the hallways here late one night and looking for some snacks, and went into the linebacker room, and he was in there watching film,” Schwartz joked. “So, just that kind of stuff earns your trust not just as a coach, but also as a teammate.”

Albert Breer says he would understand if the franchise decided it was time to move on from Stefanski after this season, but also thinks that Stefanski would be quickly brought on board by another franchise.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he isn’t concerned about his job security and is focused on doing the best he can while leading the team.

“I try to do the job, not try to keep the job,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “My focus has been for the last 18 years here and the last 41 years in coaching is to try to do the best job I can today and fight as hard as I can so the guys have the best chance to be successful today. And anything after today, I’m not thinking about because it’s not given for us to think about.”

Harbaugh added that the team’s ownership has shown a propensity to win now, and he’s not part of a rebuild.

“He’s also challenging. Steve wants to win. He wants to be successful,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve been around a lot of competitors in this job or even my family and there’s no bigger competitor than Steve Bisciotti. And that’s one of the many things I admire about him and appreciate of him.“