AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals officially pulled out of the hole they dug themselves early this season with a 1-3 start to the year, beating the 49ers in Week 8 to pull to 4-3 on the season and firmly in the playoff mix in the AFC. The resurgence of QB Joe Burrow is the biggest reason why, as he looks to finally be over the calf injury that limited him in the first month of the season. Burrow was missing his trademark elusiveness in the pocket before, but it was back against San Francisco.

“It’s tough when you have an injury and you’re playing through it. You obviously can’t do some things that normally you can,” Burrow said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “But we got through it. We got through it healthy and we’re on the other side now, it feels like. My strength is still coming along. In the offseason, I worked the most on athleticism and explosiveness and so it was tough to not be able to show that over the first couple weeks. I was able to show that today and it’s nice seeing hard work pay off.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski didn’t commit to QB Deshaun Watson returning this Sunday and said that determination will be made later in the week.

“He’s continuing to come along,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “We’ll make those types of decisions later on in the week.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says there is no timetable for the return of S Minkah Fitzpatrick following his hamstring injury and added that he will not be playing this week. Tomlin added that QB Kenny Pickett will be a game-time decision. (Brooke Pryor)