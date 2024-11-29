AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Jameis Winston, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had surgery on his injured throwing wrist around a year ago and hasn’t had to test how it would respond in the cold. Burrow isn’t sure what to expect and has to see if it will become an issue for him.

“That’s a question that remains to be answered,” Burrow said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I haven’t experienced a cold weather game with that yet. In the past when I’ve had injuries, cold weather does affect it, so we’ll find out. Maybe I’ll have a heater on the sideline or something. I haven’t really thought about that yet, but we’ll see.”

Browns

Since taking over as a starter, Browns QB Jameis Winston has won two of his four starts while eclipsing 300 yards twice. Although he’s slated to hit free agency again this offseason, Winston expressed his desire to stay in Cleveland because of his love for the organization and the city.

“Of course,” Winston said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “In terms of my family — when I think about my family, I think about moving my kids, my wife having to find new friends. I think anytime where you’re able to solidify a role and a place and play good at that place, you like to be home. However, that’s out of my control. Again, my focus is on, ‘One play at a time’ . . . and just stacking it up day after day after day.”

“I’ve truly embraced this city. I love the hard-nosed [attitude]. I love the beautiful trees, three months out the year. Everywhere I go, I always talk about, when I have my introductory [press conference], I talk about, ‘I’m grateful’. And it’s as simple as that. Man, I’m grateful for the fans challenging me. I’m grateful for the fans lifting me up.”

Ravens

The Ravens face off with the Eagles in Week 13, marking the first time two 1,300-yard rushers have met since Adrian Peterson and Arian Foster in 2012. Baltimore FB Patrick Ricard talked about the excitement of trying to lead Derrick Henry to outrush Saquon Barkley.

“It’s definitely an exciting challenge for us to try to outrush them because they’ve been doing such a good job,” Ricard said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “Why wouldn’t you want your guy to be the top dog? I’m going to do everything I can to try to help him get that spot.”