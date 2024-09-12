AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Joey Bosa, Marquise Brown, Bengals, Chargers, Chiefs

Bengals

Regarding the video of him flexing his wrist during the game this past week, Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he’s trying to keep the joint loose and it’s nothing out of the ordinary. He added it’s something he’s always done on and off the field, per Paul Dehner Jr.

Burrow admits he didn't play up to standard in Week 1's loss to the Patriots: "You are going to get scrutinized if you don't play up to the standard that you have set for yourself. I have set that standard for myself. I needed to go out there and hit that. I didn't on Sunday," per Kelsey Conway.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor will get a better idea Wednesday on whether WR Tee Higgins, first-round OT Amarius Mims or second-round DT Kris Jenkins can play in Week 2. (Jay Morrison)

Chargers

Chargers DE Joey Bosa had a strong performance against the Raiders in Week 1 with seven tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. Jim Harbaugh thinks Bosa showed his quality after dealing with an injury for much of last season.

“He is that player,” Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “Saw it in the production, in the tackles, in the hustle. He was great against the run and unblockable in the pass; a huge game.”

Chargers’ veteran DE Khalil Mack also praised Bosa for how he played against Las Vegas.

“Joey balled, man,” Mack said. “He was all over the place. And being able to feed out that energy and get everybody going, that was huge for us.”

Harbaugh also went on to credit Mack’s dominant game against his former team.

“I want to talk about Khalil Mack, too,” Harbaugh said. “[He] had the same type of game: quarterback pressure, sack, really dominant against the run and dominant in the pass [rush]. Just really hard to block him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid mentioned WR Marquise Brown has a possibility to play in Week 2 after he goes through testing this week. (Matt Derrick)

Chiefs TE Noah Gray's three-year extension has a base value of $18 million, $10.016 million guaranteed, and a $6.078 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

‘s three-year extension has a base value of $18 million, $10.016 million guaranteed, and a $6.078 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap) The deal has base salaries of $1.055 million, $2.961 million, $4.740 million and $4.740 million. Gray can also earn up to $510k in per-game roster bonuses each year in 2026 and 2027.