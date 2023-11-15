AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow commented on his calf injury in the team’s last meeting with the Ravens, saying he wasn’t feeling his best but will be at full go this time around.

“I didn’t quite have my full toolbox in there,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I thought we did some good things in the second half. The first half we didn’t have a ton of plays. They did a good job. We found some explosives in the second half [of the first matchup]. That’s what we have to try to do. They do a great job of limiting those explosive plays and you have to try to find them, because they’re going to do a really good job on offense keeping the ball, running it, and scoring points. We’re going to have to do the same.”

Ravens

Once again, the Ravens lost a game in the fourth quarter that they looked like they had well in hand. It’s been the story for all three of their losses this season, and Ravens HC John Harbaugh was at a bit of a loss to explain why exactly it’s becoming a theme.

“We look at the football. You don’t have time to dig into the psychology, if that’s what you’re asking me, for the root causes,” Harbaugh said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “Maybe there is some historical reason for it. I’m not exactly sure, but we’re just looking at the football. We fix the football. That’s what we’re doing. Our guys are good about that. We have a very honest culture, a very straightforward culture. We don’t gloss anything over. We all look at ourselves. We’re in a partnership, that’s how we look at it.”

Per Zrebiec, Ravens RT Morgan Moses says that he is prepared to play on Sunday.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they will “certainly” need more from QB Kenny Pickett as the season winds down.

“Certainly. We’re gonna need more, particularly as this road narrows,” Tomlin said, via ProFootballTalk. “But guys like Kenny and myself, we’re measured by wins and losses. He and I talk about that often and openly. We know what our jobs are. Our jobs are to win. And so that’s where we are, that’s where our focus is. I love the fact that he embraces that. Down in and down out, are there some things to work on? Certainly. But it’s not like we’re going to start on Wednesday working on those things. We’ve been working on those things and we’ll continue until we get the desired result.”

Tomlin feels good about TE Pat Freiermuth returning after missing the last six games with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, S Keanu Neal has a rib injury and DL Montravius Adams is dealing with an ankle injury. Tomlin added that S Minkah Fitzpatrick has a 50-50 chance to play this week due to his hamstring issue. (Ray Fittipaldo)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers hosted FB Ben Mason and TE John Samuel Shenker for workouts.