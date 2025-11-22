AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals are in a three-game losing streak and are aching for the return of QB Joe Burrow. When asked about the quarterback’s availability, HC Zac Taylor said Burrow wants to play and they are monitoring his rehab.

“Right now, he’s of the mindset that he wants to play football for us,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “We’ll just continue to get through his rehab progression and see where that ends up before we make any decision on how we want to proceed.”

Flacco has acknowledged that Week 12 could be his last start as the Bengals’ quarterback with Burrow’s impending return.

“It’s in your head a little bit to a certain extent,” Flacco said. “But I really am not that concerned with it. I think as long as I just keep my head down and keep preparing the way I am and then kind of act oblivious to it, then that’ll be the best for me.”

Flacco believes that his performance with Cincinnati has reinforced the idea that he remains a capable quarterback.

“Hopefully it reinforces it in somebody’s mind that I can do it,” Flacco said. “I do still want to do it. I still feel like I can do it. This obviously does help with the confidence of being able to do it and all that stuff. I would like an opportunity, but you just never know.”