AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
The Bengals are in a three-game losing streak and are aching for the return of QB Joe Burrow. When asked about the quarterback’s availability, HC Zac Taylor said Burrow wants to play and they are monitoring his rehab.
“Right now, he’s of the mindset that he wants to play football for us,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “We’ll just continue to get through his rehab progression and see where that ends up before we make any decision on how we want to proceed.”
Flacco has acknowledged that Week 12 could be his last start as the Bengals’ quarterback with Burrow’s impending return.
“It’s in your head a little bit to a certain extent,” Flacco said. “But I really am not that concerned with it. I think as long as I just keep my head down and keep preparing the way I am and then kind of act oblivious to it, then that’ll be the best for me.”
Flacco believes that his performance with Cincinnati has reinforced the idea that he remains a capable quarterback.
“Hopefully it reinforces it in somebody’s mind that I can do it,” Flacco said. “I do still want to do it. I still feel like I can do it. This obviously does help with the confidence of being able to do it and all that stuff. I would like an opportunity, but you just never know.”
Burrow was a full participant at practice, and WR Tee Higgins told reporters that he has looked outstanding. Higgins will be the team’s top target on Sunday when WR Ja’Marr Chase serves his spitting suspension.
“He’s slinging it deep, short routes,” Higgins said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “Everything’s been pretty good. He needs to take as much time as he needs, but I mean, he looks good. If he’s ready, then I’m ready. Take as much time as you need to get back to 100 percent, which I think he is [at] now.”
Browns
- Regarding the Browns’ upcoming game against the Raiders, TE coach Christian Jones said they want to pose problems for Las Vegas DE Maxx Crosby: “We want to be a nuisance. The more frustrated we can make him, the better off we’ll be.” (Scott Petrak)
- Browns LB coach Jason Tarver highly praised LB Carson Schwesinger‘s quick wit on the field: “He has a unique ability to focus on the moment and make quick decisions, then put it away and go to the next play.” (Petrak)
- As for the improvements from LB Devin Bush this year. Tarver responded: “Alignment is better, which helps his eyes be better. Then he’s fast. Can’t say enough about what he’s doing in scheme of defense and how he’s willing to play in contact.” (Petrak)
- Tarver mentioned that defending Raiders TE Brock Bowers in Week 12 will require a full team effort: “It takes a team effort to play him. It’s gonna take all of us. And he’s good after the catch, so we have to get as many humans to the ball as possible.” (Petrak)
- Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been calmly studying his iPad at the facility ahead of his first start, with those around him noting that he is “treating this start like a final exam he can’t fail.” (Dianna Russini)
- Per Russini, Sanders has done everything possible to prepare and wants to make a statement on Sunday, feeling he has been allowed to rewrite the narrative.
Ravens
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sat out of practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury that he said is “just part of football”, and says that while dealing with his injury woes this season has been an annoyance, he doesn’t feel that his performance has been affected.
“If it just happened in the game, probably,” Jackson said, via Pro Football Talk. “But if you were injured, took some time off, and you were able to come back, I doubt it.”
Jackson said he will likely continue to rest on Wednesday for the rest of the season, as the team has won three games in a row since his return.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!