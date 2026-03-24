AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Michael Pittman Jr., Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got a taste of Flag Football in a loss in his first event, the Flag Football Classic, but remains focused on growing the game ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Olympics,” Burrow said at a press conference, via Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’ve never necessarily played an Olympic sport before, so when this got announced, I was pretty excited about it. The opportunity to win a gold medal is something that I’ve thought about — a moment like that — for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it would be something very special.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy has known QB Aaron Rodgers for 20 years and isn’t sure if the two will be reunited in Pittsburgh this season.

“Yes, it would be a great story,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I don’t know — and I would love to tell everybody with breaking news. But, you know, it’s really cool to see Aaron at 42. To see a young man at 22 and all of what he’s been able to accomplish and where he’s at in his personal life, and trying to make this decision. He’s in a really good place.”

Steelers

Steelers WR Michael Pittman, Jr. said he hasn’t reached out to QB Aaron Rodgers regarding him returning for another season but believes he wants to play.

“I’m trying to give him space because Aaron’s a guy, he likes his space, he likes to get refreshed,” Pittman said, via PFT. “I didn’t want to just get signed and then blow him up and be like, ‘Hey Aaron, what’s the deal?’ I think that he wants to play. Just knowing Aaron prior to this, I just think he’s gonna try and play as long as he can.”