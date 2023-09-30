AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said practice is important toward building chemistry going into Week 4 against the Titans.

“We’ll get better each day. We’ll get better each day each and every day. Practices are big,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “That’s where you build chemistry. That’s when you build confidence. So tomorrow and Friday will be big.”

Burrow thinks his calf injury will improve each week he doesn’t suffer a setback.

“It will get better each week I don’t have a setback,” Burrow said. “It’s big to get through Monday without any setbacks. That means it will be stronger this week and if I get through this week without having any setbacks, it will be stronger the next week. All you can do is rest it and take time. But I’m going to continue to play and continue to practice and it will get stronger throughout the year.”

Burrow got in touch with Aaron Rodgers for advice on how to work through his calf issue.

“We connected last week. He’s dealt with calf issues his whole career and (I) wanted to use him as a resource and get his thoughts, what he might have done,” Burrow said. “I think I take into account what he has to say. He’s been through it, done that. And he was great about it. So, going to continue to use that as a resource. He’s a great guy. Whenever you have a guy like that, that’s willing to help, you’re going to use it.”

Browns

Chris Easterling reports Browns RB Nick Chubb (knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

(knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday. Browns QB Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable against the Ravens this week, with backup rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson saying he is ready to go if called upon: “I’m extremely confident, extremely ready for Sunday if my name is called, which I am every week and really every day, ever since I first got here.” (Easterling)

is listed as questionable against the Ravens this week, with backup rookie QB saying he is ready to go if called upon: “I’m extremely confident, extremely ready for Sunday if my name is called, which I am every week and really every day, ever since I first got here.” (Easterling) Per Aaron Wilson, the Browns worked out several players including Isaac Alarcon, Shamarious Gilmore, Chim Okorafor, Trevor Reid, and Ryan Swoboda.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said S Marcus Williams (pectoral) has been participating in practice but will be a game-time decision: “It’s great to have him back out there. Obviously, [he’s] been working hard, and that’s a big, big plus for us… We’ll see on Sunday. You don’t know until you get there,” per Jamison Hensley.