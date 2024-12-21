AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Nick Chubb, Najee Harris, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he’ll be dealing with a recent knee injury “for a couple weeks,” but he still feels good enough to play, via Jay Morrison.

said he’ll be dealing with a recent knee injury “for a couple weeks,” but he still feels good enough to play, via Jay Morrison. Cincinnati WR Ja’Marr Chase recently switched his agent to the same one who represents fellow WR Tee Higgins . Both players are in the last year of their deals, but Chase intimated they could still play together over a long-term basis: “We’re locked in for life.” (Ben Baby)

recently switched his agent to the same one who represents fellow WR . Both players are in the last year of their deals, but Chase intimated they could still play together over a long-term basis: “We’re locked in for life.” (Ben Baby) Baby notes Higgins (knee) was limited in Thursday’s practice but is expected to be a full participant on Friday and “on track” to play in Week 16.

Browns

Browns WRs Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy are both natives of South Florida. Moore thinks receivers from South Florida have unique skill sets and are talented route runners.

“We’re all different in our own way, but we’re going to route some s— up,” Moore said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

Cleveland once had all three of its top receivers from the region of Florida prior to trading Amari Cooper to the Bills.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that,” Moore said. “Since I was in college, I’ve never been in a room [where] the guys that we brought in are all from Florida and at that, almost the same part. I think it’s exciting. We get to learn from each other.”

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II called the southern region of Florida a “mecca” for football players.

“South Florida, if I’m being honest with you, is just a whole different mecca,” Surtain said. “The competitive atmosphere, you’ve got grown adults talking about how they bet on youth football games. It’s a different type of competitive structure down there, and I think one of the positions where you see that a lot is at receiver.”

Browns RB coach Duce Staley : “I expect Nick Chubb to come back 100 percent.” (Scott Petrak)

: “I expect to come back 100 percent.” (Scott Petrak) Staley talked about Chubb dealing with another season-ending injury: “It’s tough. It hurts. He’s a passionate guy, he loves the game, he loves being around his teammates.” (Petrak)

Steelers

The official stats from Week 15’s game between the Steelers and Eagles listed Russell Wilson for a fumble on a pitch to RB Najee Harris, where the running back could not secure the toss. Harris was surprised he wasn’t credited for the fumble and takes full responsibility for the mishap.

“I wasn’t? That’s crazy,” Harris said, via Aaron Becker. “You should always be your biggest critic, no matter what they say, you’re always going to be your biggest critic. So the stat sheet may say that. Nobody believes that. That was all on me. I don’t know why they put that on Russ, but that was on me. Doing better the next time is the best thing to do.”