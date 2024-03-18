AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Patrick Queen, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals have used the franchise tag in hopes of keeping WR Tee Higgins, but they could still entertain trade talks for him. QB Joe Burrow expected Higgins back on the team, and he mentioned how vital Higgins is for Cincinnati’s offense.

“Having him back this year,” Burrow said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby, “obviously, I hope we’re going to have him longer, but it’s exciting for me to have him this year and then it’s a nice little payday for him. Then hopefully he gets another one here soon.”

Ravens

Year 1 with OC Todd Monken was a success for the Ravens, as their passing offense finished fifth in DVOA after not being any higher than 14th in the three years prior. Ravens HC John Harbaugh reflected on year one of the new offense with reporters.

“I think it progressed naturally. We’re just beginning. We’re just starting. We’re one year into this thing,” Harbaugh said, via Kevin Oestreicher of the Ravens Wire. “There are so many things that I feel like, looking back on it now, they actually were baby steps. They were hard steps for us to take, because it was a seat change in terms of offensive philosophy, but they were baby steps looking back on them.”

“We came out the very first day after the AFC Championship game talking about where we were going to go offensively. We want to be tight. We want to be locked in. We want to understand how this offense applies to Lamar and our players, and we want to do right by our players, and we want to do right by Lamar and build the best operation that we can for him so his talents can really shine. I think we’re just starting with that.”

Steelers

New Steelers LB Patrick Queen talked about when he wanted to go at it with now-HC Mike Tomlin back during his rookie year in Baltimore. Despite their history, Queen cited his respect for Tomlin as a big reason he joined Pittsburgh.

“I wanted to fight him right then and there,” Queen said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“It’s going to be weird, but I want to be the villain. I want to be that guy.”