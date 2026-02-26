AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is set to carry a cap hit of nearly $48 million in 2026. On the topic of restructuring Burrow’s contract, GM Duke Tobin said they want to avoid pushing too much money into future years, but they are open to figuring out ways to improve this year’s roster.

“We look at all areas to increase our competitiveness if we have to. Cap dollars have to be counted, so if we can accomplish what we want to accomplish without pushing things into future problems, we’ll do that. If we need that, we’ll consider that as well. Like I said, we’re open to doing anything we need to do to improve our team where we’re satisfied we’re gonna win a championship. That’s our mindset, and that’s the way we’re going into the offseason. But we have resources right now, and we’ll see what we can get done,” Tobin said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Browns

The Browns enter the offseason with questions about the quarterback position with Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and veteran Deshaun Watson still on the roster. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry said they want to have competition at the quarterback spot, and Watson has been “working his tail off.”

“I think any player on our roster we would want to compete. We believe in competition at every spot,” Berry said, via NFL.com. “That’s no different than quarterback. Deshaun’s been working really hard. He’s been working his tail off. Like I said, we’re excited to go into April with all of our players across the roster because competition is something that we really believe in.”

Berry wants to see “continued growth” from Sanders and for him to play more efficiently.

“I think the biggest thing we want to see from Shedeur is just continued growth,” Berry said. “I think he grew a lot from start one to start seven. Certainly, playing more efficiently, not putting the ball in harm’s way as much will be important while maintaining the ability to produce out of structure and generate explosive plays. You’re not going to see all of that in the upcoming month because we’re not on the field. So the biggest thing he can do is learn the new offense, get in with the coaching staff once our offseason program starts, continue to work on his body physically and then make strides once we actually get on the grass.”

Ravens

Florida DT Caleb Banks said he met with the Ravens at the Combine. (Bowie TV)

said he met with the Ravens at the Combine. (Bowie TV) Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Ravens. (Devin Jackson)

had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Ravens. (Devin Jackson) Clemson DT Peter Woods had a formal Combine interview with the Ravens. (Jeff Zrebiec)

had a formal Combine interview with the Ravens. (Jeff Zrebiec) North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Ravens at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

Steelers

Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny said he met formally with the Steelers at the Combine. (Travis May)

said he met formally with the Steelers at the Combine. (Travis May) Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald had a formal Combine interview with Pittsburgh. (SteelersDepot)

had a formal Combine interview with Pittsburgh. (SteelersDepot) Cincinnati LB Jake Golday had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Ross McCorkle)

had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Ross McCorkle) Florida State DT Darrell Jackson met formally with the Steelers at the Combine. (Tom Downey)

met formally with the Steelers at the Combine. (Tom Downey) Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)

had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh) Ohio State S Caleb Downs had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)

had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh) Georgia LB CJ Allen had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Nick Farabaugh)