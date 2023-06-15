AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, T.J. Watt, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin offered a mini update on the state of extension talks with QB Joe Burrow, saying that whatever the exact details may be Burrow is poised to receive a “sizable amount of money” from the team. The details of how that hits the cap matter of course as the Bengals look to keep as many other key players as possible, and the structure of the deal falls under the purview of EVP Katie Blackburn, who handles the team’s salary cap and is also the daughter of owner Mike Brown.

“Katie is on top of that one,” Tobin said in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, via USA Today’s Chris Roling. “She’s the one that keeps us on track with the salary cap, not only for this year, but for future years. Everything we do, we are looking now, but these dollars count. If you aren’t counting them this year, you are counting them next year or the year after. Every dollar that goes out counts.”

More recently, Burrow refused to comment on the progress of his looming contract extension: “I think I’ve given you guys all the information I’m comfortable with sharing about that process. So, as far as questions go about that, I’ll probably save that for another time,” via the team’s Twitter.

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec says a team source has reiterated to him RB J.K. Dobbins ‘ absence from minicamp practices was the result of a soft tissue injury and not some kind of hold in by Dobbins for a new contract.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said FB Patrick Ricard will open training camp on the PUP list after undergoing hip surgery earlier this offseason, via Jamison Hensley.

Harbaugh expects OLB Tyus Bowser (knee) and CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) to be ready for training camp. (Zrebiec)

Ravens G Kevin Zeitler said he doesn't plan on retiring in the near future and declined to comment on his contract situation. (Zrebiec)

Harbaugh said sixth-round OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is competing for the starting left guard role. (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers LB T.J. Watt spoke to The Athletic about his pectoral injury and what it was like to play in some games at less than 100 percent in 2022.

“I have talked to so many different people, and there was absolutely nothing I could have done in the offseason or working out to stop what happened to my pec,” Watt told Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “You have to continue to tell yourself that it was just a freak injury. I was not 100 percent for a lot of the games, and it was frustrating. I just wanted to play football, and I couldn’t the way I wanted to. It was tough. … It wasn’t easy. It sucked not being able to participate and not being able to put your hand in the pile.”

“You play long enough in the National Football League, you are going to come across bumps and bruises,” Watt added. “You are going to have tough stretches, and it is a matter of how you handle each situation. I am not training as I was when I was 22, I will tell you that. It makes no sense now. What I have learned is as you get older, you are always evolving. No offseason is the same. You are always evolving and learning about your body, and as I get older, that’s how I have approached every offseason, and this one was a little different than the others. I just need to stay healthy and everything else will take care of itself.”