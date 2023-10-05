AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Zay Flowers, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow called Sunday’s game against the Cardinals a must-win. With Cincinnati at 1-3 to start the season, he’s not wrong.

“We haven’t had a road win yet,” Burrow said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “We pride ourselves on the road on playing really good football, good defense, good scheme. We need it for morale, we need it for our ranking, we need it for everything.”

Burrow added that he’s slowly but surely starting to get his mobility back.

“We’re adding a little more each week,” Burrow said. “Today felt good. Hoping to do a little more tomorrow and a little more the next day. I’m optimistic for that part of my game.”

Burrow understands that the team’s lack of offensive production has not been good enough thus far.

“That’s not near good enough,” Burrow said. “We’ve got a ways to go. But we have the guys in that room to do it. We have the coaches to do it. So we’re going to continue to get better in practice and put our best foot forward.”

Burrow on the current state of his calf injury: “This is the best I’ve felt after a game. So I am optimistic.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Browns Andrew Berry said that QB Deshaun Watson ‘s bruised shoulder shouldn’t be a long-term injury, adding that he is expected to play against the 49ers. ( GMsaid that QB‘s bruised shoulder shouldn’t be a long-term injury, adding that he is expected to play against the 49ers. ( Scott Petrak

Berry commented on trading QB Joshua Dobbs in August: “Thought it was the right move for team short and long term.” (Petrak)

in August: “Thought it was the right move for team short and long term.” (Petrak) Berry was also asked why QB P.J. Walker didn’t start over fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson : “We feel good with Dorian. He had been with us throughout spring and summer. Just didn’t play well.” (Petrak)

didn’t start over fifth-round QB : “We feel good with Dorian. He had been with us throughout spring and summer. Just didn’t play well.” (Petrak) Jonathan Taylor . ( Berry said he is happy with the team’s current running back group when asked about a potential trade for Colts RB. ( Jake Trotter

When it comes to RB Nick Chubb, Berry said the team has plenty of time to look at his contract situation and is currently focused on supporting him in his rehab from surgery. 2024 is the final season of Chubb’s deal and he’s slated to make a base salary of $11.775 million. (Petrak)

Ravens

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s son plays wide receiver at Boston College, which means he got to see Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers plenty last season in college even before he’s set to face Pittsburgh this week. He says Baltimore got a player.

“His tangible talents are one thing and those are obvious,” Tomlin said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s got really good speed, short area burst change of direction and body control. I quickly understood about him from watching him at BC that an interesting component of his calling card is the fearlessness in his play. He is fearless. He runs into dark places at full speed. He’s combative in his play. He will not be intimidated. He is combative and competitive in all circumstances. Quite honestly, I’ve never seen him flinch.”

New Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal that includes a $1.2 million base salary, $100,000 of which is guaranteed, and a $400,000 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal that includes a $1.2 million base salary, $100,000 of which is guaranteed, and a $400,000 signing bonus. (Over The Cap) Ravens HC John Harbaugh on the return of CB Marlon Humphrey from foot surgery: “We’ll have to see how it responds [after practicing this week].” (Jamison Hensley)