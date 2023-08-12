AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Zay Flowers, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said there is no update on the progress of QB Joe Burrow and added that he is progressing as he should with his injury.

“I think things are good and he’s progressing as he should,” Taylor said, via WKRC. “I think everything has been positive. Just keep progressing the way that we’re doing it with the trainers and the strength staff.”

Ravens

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers is turning heads at training camp ahead of what he hopes is a strong rookie season in Baltimore.

“I always want to score. That’s my goal,” Flowers said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “No matter what, at least get an extra 10 [yards] or go get a touchdown. I want to do something to help my team out because there are guys out there running down the field and blocking extra for me. The least I could do is go pick up a few more yards.”

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly writes Steelers WR Calvin Austin is a cinch for a roster spot and the only question is whether he can hold down the starting return job, which would make veteran WR Gunner Olszewski expendable.

is a cinch for a roster spot and the only question is whether he can hold down the starting return job, which would make veteran WR expendable. Kaboly doesn’t think Steelers third-round TE Darnell Washington is going to make TE Zach Gentry expendable this season, so he projects Pittsburgh keeping four tight ends.

is going to make TE expendable this season, so he projects Pittsburgh keeping four tight ends. Steelers OL Kendrick Green has been taking some fullback reps in an apparent effort to enhance his value, but Kaboly notes the former third-rounder seems like a better bet for the practice squad than the active roster.

has been taking some fullback reps in an apparent effort to enhance his value, but Kaboly notes the former third-rounder seems like a better bet for the practice squad than the active roster. Kaboly believes the Steelers will try to keep as many defensive linemen as they can and has seven making the roster, including veterans Breiden Fehoko and Montravius Adams .

and . Kaboly calls the roster situation at outside linebacker “cut and dried,” with OLB Quincy Roche the fifth on the depth chart and on the other side of the roster bubble.

the fifth on the depth chart and on the other side of the roster bubble. He also has the team keeping just four inside linebackers, with Nick Kwiatkoski and Tanner Muse getting cut and newcomer Kwon Alexander making the team.

and getting cut and newcomer making the team. Historically Kaboly points out the Steelers have kept five safeties, and he thinks Tre Norwood has the edge for that spot ahead of Kenny Robinson .

has the edge for that spot ahead of . In the punter battle, Kaboly gives Pressley Harvin a slight edge over Braden Mann but notes it’s been close so far through training camp.