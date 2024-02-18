AFC Notes: Joe Douglas, Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

New Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver discussed his philosophy when it comes to blitzing, which is a major differentiating factor for defensive coordinators in the NFL these days. In the past few years, Miami’s defenses have run the whole spectrum, from blitz-happy former HC Brian Flores and his pupil Josh Boyer to the more reserved Vic Fangio last season. Weaver likely will fall somewhere between those two.

“Blitzing is truly – it’s got to be calculated and not reckless,” Weaver said via Dolphins Wire. “I’ve been around both guys. I’ve been around guys that just call it and let’s see what happens. Let’s throw flies in the windshield and see what sticks. Then I’ve been around guys that have been more calculated in that, and I believe you have to be calculated and not reckless in blitzing. Because when you do blitz, you’re obviously leaving your under coverage and secondary vulnerable. So whenever we do blitz, it’ll be with intent.”

Jets

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports that sources around the league think Jets GM Joe Douglas doesn’t use his authority enough and isn’t the assertive leader others expect him to be. Pauline’s sources were quoted saying Douglas is “too nice for his own good.”



Pauline says assistant GM Rex Hogan was Douglas’ “right-hand man” and his sources believe Hogan was the “force” behind the Jets taking QB Zach Wilson second overall in 2021.

Patriots

Former Patriots OC and new Boston College HC Bill O’Brien said he had an opportunity to stay in New England but felt it was important for HC Jerod Mayo to “hire his own staff.”

“I definitely had an opportunity to stay [with the Patriots],” said O’Brien, via WEEI.com. “I thought it was really important for Coach Mayo to hire his own staff. I came and worked for Bill Belichick, and I think it’s really important for Jerod to be able to hire his own staff. The Kraft’s were great about that, and I really appreciate that. And Ryan Day was awesome about offering me a job, so that’s why I made that decision.”

O’Brien expressed his gratitude to Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization.

“I wanna thank Bill Belichick for all that he has done for my career,” O’Brien said. “I’ll never be able to repay Bill for what he’s done for my career and I appreciate what he said about this opportunity for me yesterday. I really thank Bill for that. I’d like to thank Robert and Jonathan Kraft for all of their support over the years. That’s meant a lot to me.”

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline notes Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd has 30 official visits scheduled during the upcoming draft process, due in large part to not receiving an invite to the Combine. Teams want to do their homework as Boyd tore up the Shrine Bowl.

