AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Jonathan Allen, Draft Visits, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals
- Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic believes the Bengals would open the year with Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco as the QBs in a “perfect world,” but understands Flacco might wait out other spots where he could compete for the starting job.
- Dehner believes Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love would give the Bengals a tough decision if he fell to No. 10 overall, as they don’t tend to draft backs this high, but the class isn’t thought to be very deep.
- Should they not get Love, Dehner thinks they could pass on the position in the draft and opt for a cheap, veteran backup.
- Dehner believes one of their day three picks will “almost certainly” be a tight end, but he’d be shocked to see one taken earlier than round four.
- At receiver, Dehner feels the same, thinking they need to add one in the latter rounds to round out the room.
- Dehner feels it would be logical to re-sign Lucas Patrick for interior OL depth, and thinks rounds two and four is the range they could look for a developmental tackle.
- Finally, Dehner thinks there’s an outside chance they could take an edge rusher or linebacker in round one if one slips, but believes there are numerous defensive back options likely available there.
Bengals
- Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom notes that the Bengals haven’t made any big moves in the free-agent market, which has been on-brand for the organization. La Canfora cites some evaluators around the league who believe Cincinnati is in danger of making “no gains” after finishing 6-11.
- Cincinnati signed DL Jonathan Allen to a one-year, $13.5 million deal. One anonymous GM questions if the Bengals’ defensive line has enough depth to be successful: “We looked at Allen, and it would be one thing if he was going to be part of a deep rotation. But he’s got to be a guy for them. Is he the best pass rusher they have? They paid too much and he doesn’t have anyone to help him up front besides BJ Hill.”
- La Canfora cites another personnel who also believes Cincinnati overpaid for Allen and that they are banking on Shemar Stewart to breakout: “They overpaid… They seem to be banking on (2025 first-round pick) Shemar Stewart taking off. I don’t see it.”
Ravens
- Missouri DE Zion Young has over 10 30 visits on his schedule, including with the Ravens. (Arye Pulli)
- Florida DT Caleb Banks has had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Zach Goodall)
- Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Ravens before the draft. (Arye Pulli)
- Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton will take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Arye Pulli)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke will visit the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said he had a formal Combine interview with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said his 30 visit schedule includes the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
- LSU S A.J. Haulcy will take a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!