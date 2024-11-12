AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Mac Jones, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts DB Kenny Moore II believes the team’s lack of success extends far beyond their quarterback situation.

“I don’t think everybody’s going as hard as possible and, obviously, it’s showing,” Moore said, via ESPN. “I’m not the type to sugarcoat it. Honestly, I don’t think the urgency is there. I don’t think the details are there. … I don’t see everything correlating from meetings to practice to the games, and it shows.”

Moore added that the team is repeatedly making the same mistakes and carrying the previous week into their current game.

“You’ve got to define yourself,” he added. “You’ve got to define the identity of the team. We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and ask ourselves how bad we want it. And, honestly, it’s [about] turning the page. … The thing that’s frustrating is, you’re letting things leak into another week. You’re only as great as your last performance. But once we step out on the field again, you’ve got the opportunity to change that narrative. But to go out and [make] the same mistakes over and over, I think that’s what drives me insane.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen plans to stick with Joe Flacco as the team’s starting quarterback against the Jets in Week 11.

“Right now, Joe is our guy,” Steichen said.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson refused to get into specifics as to why QB Mac Jones threw an interception against the Vikings on Sunday.

“I’m not going to go through the details of the play because you guys wouldn’t figure it out,” Pederson said, via PFT. “But we’re gonna look at the tape tomorrow and we’ll make those corrections.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud took the blame for the team’s loss against Detroit after they failed to score a point for the entire second half.

“Definitely should have won this game,” Stroud said, via ESPN. “My job is to lead the offense to score points, and I didn’t do that today. … We really should have put them away after the first half. It’s really on the offense.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said that the two turnovers in the second half were crucial errors that cost the team the game.

“It’s not good enough. Turning the football over there, especially in the red zone, or coming out,” Ryans said. “We talked about getting started in the second half, and we talked about being better in the second half. But to come out and turn the ball over on the first play of the second half and to get in the red zone where we have points and to turn the ball over, that’s not winning football.”

Houston is clearly frustrated about the second-half woes they’ve displayed this season.

“We are not being an efficient offense in the second half. What we did in the first half, we had our foot on the pedal, and we’re clicking on all cylinders,” LT Laremy Tunsil said. “Then we get in the second half, we take our foot off the pedal, and that’s something we can’t do if we want to be a championship football team. We’ve been struggling with that the whole year. That’s on everybody’s, that’s me, I have to play better, too. We all have to.“