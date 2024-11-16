AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Mac Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts’ veteran QB Joe Flacco has been disappointed by how he played over the past two games as a starter, which included a 30-20 loss to the Bills and a 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

“I really do feel disappointed in the way the last couple of weeks went,” Flacco said, via the team’s YouTube. “When you walk into this locker room, you want to be able to really, really hold your head high and feel like you’ve done the best for the team. And I didn’t necessarily feel like I did that.”

Colts C Ryan Kelly (knee) is confident he’ll return at some point from injured reserve to play this season, via Mike Chappell.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said the team is working to find ways to get rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. more involved in the offense.

“I think you can put him in stacks, bunches. You can move them around the formation a little bit, do some things that way. The only downside to it is the offense has to be stationary at the snap so defense can still move and get lined up as well,” Pederson said, via Sports Illustrated. “So do the best we can to move him around the formation, and then on Brian to obviously know that he’s going to be doubled at times. He’s just going to have to work to get himself free.”

Jaguars QB Mac Jones, who is filling in for injured QB Trevor Lawrence, is trying to get Thomas the ball more often but said that has to play within the scheme as well.

Titans

Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed said that he’s been “very disappointed” that he’s been unable to play recently.

“It’s been tough, it’s been hard,” he said, via the team’s website. “I want to be out there with my brothers, my teammates. It’s been kind of challenging for me that I can’t get out there. Coming into my first year with the organization, trying to make a name for myself here, it’s been kind of challenging, and frustrating.“