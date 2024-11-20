AFC Notes: Joe Mixon, Aaron Rodgers, Jaguars, Jets, Texans

Jaguars

SI.com's John Shipley named Buccaneers OC Liam Coen as a potential candidate if they fire HC Doug Pederson and cannot get Lions OC Ben Johnson. Shipley also thinks ST coordinator Heath Farwell or QB coach Mike McCoy could take over as interim HC if Pederson is fired in-season.

Regarding QB Trevor Lawrence, Shipley calls him shutting it down for the year "the best thing for all parties" but notes Lawrence seems to want to fight through the injury. Shipley expects S Andre Cisco and CB Ronald Darby to be replaced next season regardless of who is making the decisions.

Finally, Shipley believes it's a "likely scenario" that GM Trent Baalke doesn't return after the season.

Jets

After getting traded to the Steelers, WR Mike Williams implied things with the Jets didn’t always go smoothly. Williams opened up on what it’s like being teammates with QB Aaron Rodgers at this point in his career.

“How can I explain it?” Williams said, via ESPN’s Tim Keown. “Aaron wants to win. He sees the game from a different perspective. He’s been in the league a long time, seen everything, knows what he wants. He’s been in the same offense his whole career, so if he wants it this certain way, you gotta do it that certain way.”

Fourth-round RB Braelon Allen reiterated that sentiment and said Rodgers’ style can sometimes be taxing.

“The driving force in me wanting to play my best is not wanting to disappoint him,” Allen added. “There are challenges, especially with how particular and detailed he is within the scheme. He expects everyone to be where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there. It’s a lot, you know?”

Texans

Houston blew out the Cowboys in Week 11 to get back in the win column behind RB Joe Mixon‘s 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Texans RT Tytus Howard thinks they can use this game as a building block going forward after dominating in both aspects of offense.

“We put it together in the pass game and run game. So that’s something we can build from,” Howard said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Amie. “Just take these games and stack off of it for the rest of the season, we know what we got to do. It was like our best week of practice, all season, so you got to build on that.”