AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix said he’s just focused on helping the team improve when asked about his goals for next season.

“Well first, my goal for this year is to do whatever I can quite simply do to help this franchise and organization succeed at a high level and win games,” Nix said, via BroncosWire. “All players, I think that’s our job. We show up each and every day to do whatever we can to win games. We have a great opportunity here.”

Nix has been overjoyed since coming to Denver and wants to “grow each and every day.”

“It’s an unreal organization. [The] fans are incredible. They put so much effort to watch us succeed. Everyone that is a part of the organization, that’s what our goal is. So for me, I just have to start from somewhere and just grow each and every day to be the best player that I can possibly be for my teammates and for my coaches.”

Chargers

The NFLPA released its player survey which showed how the players felt about different accommodations and facilities around the league, and the Chargers received an F for their food/cafeteria category. Los Angeles DE Joey Bosa doesn’t understand the criticism and thinks their staff should be more appreciated.

“I’ll eat here sometimes,” Bosa said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “It may not be the best setup, but they’ll prepare you food that’s plenty good. . . . They work harder than literally anybody in the entire facility. So they may not have the best means back there, but they freaking work their butts off, and that survey is not cool, man.”

Raiders

When appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, former Raiders QB Brian Hoyer reflected on the growth he saw in QB Aidan O’Connell during his debut season.

“Being there first-hand and watching Aidan grow, I remember him saying at the end of the year, ‘I never thought this is how this year would play out,’” Hoyer said. “At the beginning of the year, he was third on the depth chart and then he ended up finishing the entire year. And I thought to see his growth and what he was able to do as a fourth-round pick was tremendous.”

Hoyer was “kind of shocked” that Las Vegas didn’t retain former interim OC Bo Hardegree after the progress he made with O’Connell.

“[W]hen Bo took over as offensive coordinator in the middle of the year, it took a while, but things really started to pick up,” Hoyer said. “Obviously, we had the big game against the Chargers and then finished the year on a strong note.”

Hoyer is confident O’Connell can win the starting job over Gardner Minshew.

“[M]aybe I’m biased, but I think what Aidan did last year — I know he hasn’t shown it as much as Gardner Minshew has throughout his career, but I know the guys really gravitated to the way Aidan took over and his leadership as a young player.”