AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Josh Jacobs, Chris Jones, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers LB Joey Bosa dreams of winning a Super Bowl in the NFL after winning a state championship in high school and a National Championship at Ohio State. He plans to make that goal his main focus this season with Los Angeles.

“When I say that, it’s not like I didn’t want to win before,” Bosa said, via Pro Football Talk. “As I get older, the opportunities get smaller and smaller. When you’re a rookie, you have your whole career ahead of you. The personal goals and the personal accolades, I feel like, as you get older, just don’t quite mean as much. Obviously, winning defensive player of the year would be an honor and all of that, but going out there with your team, with your friends, with your brothers that you’ve built the connection with, I think is a much more lasting accomplishment. I’ve won a state championship [in high school]. I’ve won a [national championship], so to be able to be the best in the world would be incredible. Just going on that journey and trying to enjoy the ride, I think, is the most important part.”

“Every year, I want to play great,” Bosa added. “I want to help my team. I think that, more than ever, I just want to win some games. Doing my job is, I think, more important than ever. Obviously, I want to be dynamic and make plays and all of that, but I think being a team player is the most that I can be, while still going out there and being myself and making these plays. With the talent that we have, especially with [Khalil Mack] on the other side, if we just do our thing, stay consistent, then we’ll both be successful.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said third-round LB Daiyan Henley has a hamstring injury and didn’t offer a timetable for return. (Jeff Miller)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid fielded questions about star DT Chris Jones and his negotiation status with the team. Reid added that Jones stays in shape and would likely play on Sunday if he returned to the team.

“I would tell you that, yeah, you move on,” Reid said Friday, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “As a coach, when the player is not here, then the next guy is up and rolling. Chris is a great player, but we’ve got other good players that will have to step their game up to fill the role of defensive tackle, defensive end and so on. Everybody just has to play their best, and then you work through it. But to think you’re going to fill in for Chris, I mean that’s not what you’re doing. The next man comes up, and you try to utilize his strengths and let him get in there and play. We’ve had success doing that, and so we’ll do it again. I know the guys are excited to get in and play.”

“One thing about Chris is he keeps himself in good shape,” Reid added. “I haven’t seen him, but I would anticipate he’d come back in relatively good shape. It’s just kind of working himself into football shape. As long as he’s physically in good shape, you could kind of start working him in and getting him going and you play it by ear and eyes after that and see where he’s at.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs said he has “no hard feelings” about not receiving a long-term extension from Las Vegas.

“I mean, s—, we here,” said Jacobs, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “We made it happen, so it ain’t no hard feelings now. It’s a clean slate with me. It was never … no hate on each side. I understood it, but at the same time I understood my value, too. So it was just about meeting in the middle.”

Jacobs feels he hasn’t missed a step despite missing their offseason program.

“Physically, I ain’t missed a step. I didn’t have no errors [in practice]. I came in and it didn’t feel like I missed a step,” said Jacobs.

Raiders RB Brandon Bolden is glad to have Jacobs back in the locker room.

“Same old Josh,” Bolden said. “He was away from football, he missed it, we missed him. Back to work, and having him out there today was big for everybody, including him. When you get that whole [running back] room to come back, it’s just that much more energy in the room. It’s great to have everybody back. Really great to have everybody back.”