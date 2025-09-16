AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Mike McDaniel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Through his first two games with the team, Bills DE Joey Bosa has recorded nine pressures on a 40 percent pass rush win rate to go with three forced fumbles. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott had nothing but good things to say about their new pass rusher after two games, but quickly re-shifted the focus to Week 3.

“Joey’s been a great addition since he’s gotten here,” McDermott said, via the team’s YouTube. “He loves to play football, he prepares, he’s a true pro.”

“He’s been a really good addition. Like anything, this is just Game 2 for all of us. We’ve got a short week this week and a home game coming up, and a chance for us to continue to take another step. Which is important for us.”

Bosa was asked if he’s surprised to see QB Josh Allen fight through a nose injury: “Not at all. He’s an absolute beast. It’s funny. He’s like, ‘All I need from you is one strip sack,’ and I went out there and got it at the end of the game so I’m happy I was able to do something for him.” (Mike Garafolo)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he wasn’t worried about job security and is focused on making himself and the team the best version possible.

“I think if I worry about my job security, I won’t be doing my job — and I think that inherently is against all things that I believe in,” he said, via ESPN. “I’ve never felt entitled to this position, and it’s very important for me to spend all my waking hours worrying about exactly how to do my job. I won’t spend one moment thinking about all the things that people want me to think about. [I’m] thinking about this team and the Buffalo Bills here, after I get done with this podium.”

McDaniel added that he’s frustrated with communication errors not only with players, but with coaches as well.

“I’m very frustrated — there are some coaches and players that did not execute communication in a very dire period of the game,” McDaniel said. “With the game on the line, our communication and substitution were not up to par — and ultimately I hold responsibility for all things, so I will make sure that things that should already be ironed out moving forward, we will not fall victim to the same thing again … we’ll put the appropriate emphasis on that. It was not acceptable. We had the opportunity to win the game, and we robbed it from ourselves.”

Per Joe Schad, Dolphins TE Darren Waller ‘s agent said he doesn’t expect his client to debut on Thursday in Buffalo.

‘s agent said he doesn’t expect his client to debut on Thursday in Buffalo. McDaniel is optimistic that OT Austin Jackson will return close to when he’s eligible. He also announced that CB Ifeatu Melifonwu suffered a soft-tissue injury and they’re figuring out his availability. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs after getting the first win under HC Mike Vrabel : “One thing I can say is we came with the right mindset practicing all week. Try not to be a frontrunner. Don’t sell wolf tickets.” (Mark Daniels)

after getting the first win under HC : “One thing I can say is we came with the right mindset practicing all week. Try not to be a frontrunner. Don’t sell wolf tickets.” (Mark Daniels) Vrabel talked about CB Christian Gonzalez returning in Week 3: “It’s a chance. There’s a chance that a lot of things could happen.” (Mike Giardi)

returning in Week 3: “It’s a chance. There’s a chance that a lot of things could happen.” (Mike Giardi) Vrabel also mentioned DC Terrell Williams will be back around the team this week, but he isn’t sure in what capacity. (Doug Kyed)

will be back around the team this week, but he isn’t sure in what capacity. (Doug Kyed) He was asked about potentially starting the process of finding a new kicker after sixth-rounder Andres Borregales had missed three of nine kicks in his first two games: “I don’t think we’re ready to have that conversation yet.” (Kyed)