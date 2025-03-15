AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Dolphins Contracts, Patriots

Bills
- The Bills re-signed S Damar Hamlin this week. Hamlin was glad to have other suitors on the open market “after going through so much… regardless of if it worked out or not.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Hamlin feels like Buffalo has always made him feel wanted: “I was wanted here. It was always known that I had a home here no matter what.” (Joe Buscaglia)
- Buffalo landed DE Joey Bosa as a free agent as well. When asked why he elected to sign with the Bills, Bosa responded he wanted to join a contending team: “Staff reached out to me and were really interested in me….enjoyed my years in LA, but coming back to the Ohio State days where you’re living in a football town…..I’m getting old and ready to win, join a football culture and football town.” (Sal Capaccio)
- Bosa thinks he still has a lot to offer: “It was a hectic last few days… they thought highly of my game and think I have a lot to offer this team.” (Buscaglia)
- Bosa said he played most of last season at just 60-70 percent after dealing with multiple injuries and feels he was “dominating” at the beginning of the year. (Fitzgerald)
- As for his role, Bosa expects to start but understands how Buffalo rotates their defensive ends: “I plan to be a starter here and plan to help anyway they need me… I think we’re all going to try to be smart and not run ourselves into the ground.” (Buscaglia)
- Oklahoma S Billy Bowman met with the Bills the night before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Dolphins
- The Dolphins have signed OL James Daniels to a three-year, $24 million deal, which includes $10.735 million in guarantees and a $6 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.255 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $6.496 million in the second year ($3.48 million guaranteed for injury at signing, skill, and cap if on the roster on the third day of the 2026 league year), and $6.5 million in the third year. The deal also features an $80,882 per-game active roster bonus for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Dolphins have signed QB Zach Wilson to a one-year, $6 million deal with a maximum value of $10 million. The deal includes a $4.75 million signing bonus and a $1.25 million salary (fully guaranteed). Wilson can earn up to $4 million in incentives based on playtime, wins, and playoff performance. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins signed DB Ifeatu Melifonwu to a one-year deal worth $3.01 million in base value, with $2.45 million guaranteed, including a $1.28 million signing bonus. His salary is $1.117 million (guaranteed), and he will earn a $29,412 per game active roster bonus. He is also eligible for up to $1 million in playtime, club performance, sacks, and interception incentives. (Wilson)
- According to Mike Silver, the Dolphins offer for veteran DE Joey Bosa was for less than $10 million, and he ultimately decided to sign with the Bills.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins signed OT Jackson Carman to a one-year, $1.17 million deal.
Patriots
- When asked if the Patriots are looking to add a receiver this offseason, HC Mike Vrabel responded they are still examining the free agent and trade markets: “We’ll continue to look at the wide receiver position as it relates to free agency and explore every option with other teams.” (Chad Graff)
- As for their needs along the offensive line, Vrabel said they need to be “very intentional” with the type of players they bring in: “We don’t want to be reckless through this process. We want to be very intentional with who we bring on this football team.” (Graff)
- Patriots’ new DT Milton Williams never played more than 48 percent of defensive snaps with the Eagles. Vrabel said they plan on playing him a bit more frequently: “We want to play him a little bit more than that.” (Graff)
