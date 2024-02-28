AFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson isn’t sure what his future holds but hopes that he can remain in Denver and has the goal of winning two more Super Bowls in the next five years.

“I’ve got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years of what I’ve gone through,” Wilson told Brandon Marshall, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “Whether it’s in Denver or somewhere else, I hope it’s in Denver, I hope I get to finish there. I committed there, I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”

“For me, it’s about winning — over the next two years, I want to win two [Super Bowls], I want to feel the chill of that trophy again,” Wilson added. “I love the city and everything else, but you also want to be [in] a place that wants you, too. The thing I want to do is to win, that’s all I care about.”

Marshall also asked Wilson where he would go next if things didn’t work out with the Broncos.

“Honestly, I haven’t thought about it,” Wilson replied. “You swallow that pill, you swallow what you’re going through. Yeah, it was hard. … I didn’t talk to anybody about it, really. Next five years I get to hold two more Super Bowl trophies, that’s my goal. That’s my plan … knowing that you want to be one of the greatest winners to play this game.” Chargers Chargers OLB Joey Bosa is excited about the hiring of HC Jim Harbaugh and said the two have sat down and spoken in detail recently. “We sat down and probably talked for 30 minutes, an hour a couple of weeks ago,” Bosa said, via Around The NFL. “Great first impressions…I have a lot of confidence in him and the staff that he’s bringing around him. I think he seems like a really genuine guy, which you don’t find that a lot in coaches all the time. He’s interesting. He loves football more than anything. I think all he wants to do is win. The way he talked about his feelings toward this job and toward the future was pretty exciting.” Bosa fully expects Harbaugh to change the fortunes of the team. “That’s an expectation for sure,” Bosa added. “I’d like to win Game 1 first, then we can talk about Week 2 and then Week 3. Sometimes getting caught up with all the Super Bowl talk and all the hype gets you unfocused and worrying about the wrong things when you should just be worrying about what’s in front of you. There’s a lot of talk of Super Bowl every year, and every year I kind of have a similar answer like, ‘Alright, let’s see how the first week goes and then we’ll talk about that.'” Chiefs Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on C Creed Humphrey and his snaps: “Creed is a diligent, diligent player. He’s a great player. He’ll take care of that. I’m not worried about that. He’s a relentless worker — we’ll get that taken care of.” (Jordan Foote)

spoke on C and his snaps: “Creed is a diligent, diligent player. He’s a great player. He’ll take care of that. I’m not worried about that. He’s a relentless worker — we’ll get that taken care of.” (Jordan Foote) Kansas City GM Brett Veach mentioned “both parties” have a desire to get something done with DT Chris Jones . (Andrew Siciliano)

mentioned “both parties” have a desire to get something done with DT . (Andrew Siciliano) Augustana OT Blake Larson highlighted the Chiefs as a team that showed a lot of interest in him at the College Gridiron Showcase. (Justin Melo)