AFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel, Stephen Ross, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Josina Anderson reports the Dolphins have been evaluating the head coach position before their decision to fire Mike McDaniel on Thursday, and a league source indicates owner Stephen Ross pushed up their meeting from Friday.
- According to Barry Jackson, Miami was “very sensitive” to the previous fiasco involving Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh and Ross, which led to tampering accusations in 2011, and made sure not to explore other head coaches with McDaniel under contract.
- Jackson writes that McDaniel was shocked about the decision and “fully expected” to be retained. In the end, Ross decided to make the change after assessing the situation following his meeting with McDaniel.
- Peter Schrager, citing sources, reports the Dolphins had no contract with former Ravens HC John Harbaugh as of Thursday night.
- Schrager notes that Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander, whom Miami requested to interview earlier this week, spent 10 years as the Ravens’ assistant director of pro personnel under Harbaugh.
- Jeff Darlington, citing multiple sources involved in the decision, Ross met with McDaniel on Tuesday, and the outcome left the owner “very conflicted.”
- In the end, Darlington writes that Ross didn’t feel like the results were there and wasn’t comfortable moving forward with the “status quo.”
- Darlington is told that Miami has not been in touch with Harbaugh or anyone in his camp, and people in the know indicate the organization’s decision is not related to Harbaugh’s availability.
- According to Darlington, the Dolphins will conduct their full head coaching search after their general manager is in place.
- Darlington, citing first-hand knowledge, reports that Ross has been toiling over McDaniel’s job for “months.”
- Barry Jackson confirms Miami did not seek assurances from Harbaugh before the decision to fire McDaniel, citing sources directly involved with both parties.
- Charles Robinson believes Harbaugh would like some decision-making in his next front office after having some frustration regarding his influence in personnel with the Ravens.
- Jordan Schultz reports McDaniel is likely to receive head coaching interviews this offseason and will be a “very hot” offensive coordinator candidate.
Jets
- If Oregon QB Dante Moore goes back to school this season, the Jets will likely focus all of their efforts on Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, according to Albert Breer. If Mendoza goes to the Raiders, New York will likely turn their focus to another bridge quarterback such as Kirk Cousins, or potentially even Kyler Murray.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Patriots HC Mike Vrabel is expected to try and find a way to keep both DC Terrell Williams and assistant Zak Kuhr, who called the defense while Williams battled health issues this year.
- The Patriots tried out two receivers, including Cole Burgess and Dymere Miller, per the NFL Transactions wire.
- Patriots WR Mack Hollins said the NFL has rescinded his $20,278 fine for unnecessary roughness in Week 11, per Mike Reiss.
