AFC Notes: John Metchie, Tank Bigsby, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars third-round RB Tank Bigsby has been one of the standouts of training camp so far in Jacksonville. Bigsby’s size and athleticism have of course stood out, befitting his name, but his grasp of the mental parts of the game have also impressed coaches.

“Outside of the size, speed, athleticism, and all that this kid is a sponge. He’s really a smart, young running back. He understands defense,” Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said via SI.com’s John Shipley.

“One of the things that’s been really impressive, too, is taking the coaching. Whether it be from [RB coach] Bernie [Parmalee] or myself or even [OL coach] Phil Rauscher, being able to take that and apply it to what he’s doing and he’s just improving every day,” Pederson elaborated. “It’s a really good, competitive room is what I’m excited about. There’s some really good talent in that room. He’s shown us some really good things with the competition, where he’s at, TJ [Travis Etienne] has done a nice job as well.”

Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell is in the concussion protocol. (Shipley)

Texans

Texans WR John Metchie III explained how he had to rely on his faith in order to stay positive after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Especially for my kind of leukemia, which is one of the most curable forms of cancer, but very tough at the beginning,” Metchie said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “I was blessed and very grateful to have one of the most curable forms of cancer. As y’all see, I didn’t lose my hair and a lot of stuff like that. So, I was very grateful. I’m very blessed for that. But at the very beginning of it, when you’re diagnosed, a very tough part, it’s the most critical part. You can only rely on your faith in those situations when you’re faced with your own mortality.”

Metchie is excited to get back on the field and continue playing the game he loves.

“Just gratitude. I think that’s pretty much what the whole moment was like, just gratitude. I was really grateful,” Metchie said. “That day that I was just able to come here and start playing the game I love again.”

Metchie’s return has inspired his teammates and they’re happy to have him back on the field.

“It’s really inspiring seeing him fight back and do everything that he’s been doing. He’s a guy that I want on my team because I know there’s no quit in a guy like that,” Texans DB Jalen Pitre said. “He’s continuing to show up and continuing to fight. That’s big for me, and it’s very inspiring.”

Texans CB Steven Nelson ‘s new contract for 2023 includes $2 million guaranteed, including $1 million of his $4 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus. The maximum value of $6.5 million is up from the $4.5 million previous base value. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s new contract for 2023 includes $2 million guaranteed, including $1 million of his $4 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus. The maximum value of $6.5 million is up from the $4.5 million previous base value. (Aaron Wilson) New Texans TE Nick Vannett signed a veteran salary benefit contract that includes a $1.08 million base salary, $200,000 of which is guaranteed, and a $50,000 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Titans

Veteran Titans CB Sean Murphy-Bunting noted he’s more comfortable playing on the outside than in the slot.

“I would say I’m comfortable really anywhere, but as far as playing on the outside, I played there in college,” Murphy-Bunting noted, via TitansWire.com. “I am more familiar with I guess the techniques, the types of releases, and the types of stems you get. It’s easier for me to be able to read a receiver there. And the nickel is a hard job for anyone really, it’s a little more detailed than being on the outside. But I would say I could do both, but I prefer the outside.”