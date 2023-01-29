AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor confirmed he had surgery on his ankle this offseason to clean out some stuff that had been bothering him.
“That thing had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years,” Taylor said via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I’m good to go. We finally had the time to get it right, make sure I’m 100 percent ready to rock. That’s all you can ask. It was a no-brainer. Get that out of the way, so you can focus on maintaining your body and get ready for the season.”
Taylor wouldn’t commit to a timeline but the expectation is for him to be 100 percent ready by training camp.
“The number one thing is taking time to heal,” he said. “The number two thing is relaxing, just mentally, after the type of season we had. Get healthy, decompress mentally. I’ll be on my feet in no time.”
- Interviews for the Colts’ head coaching job will stretch into next week and could last into the week of the Super Bowl, according to Zak Keefer.
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Colts are having Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia in for a second interview for their head coaching job, the fifth candidate to have a second interview.
Jaguars
Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin, who has a potential out in his contract this offseason, said it’s difficult to forecast his future with the team and is hopeful to prove himself next season once he’s fully recovered from a back injury.
“Right now, it’s kind of hard to say right now. I know I want to be here and kind of continue everything and get back healthy,” Griffin said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “I want to have this year where I’m fully healthy and get a chance to prove everything that I have for this team and, shoot, for my career. We’ll see. I’m staying hopeful. I know at the end of the day it’s business. I know where my heart is; my heart is here. If we can make that work, we will.”
Griffin mentioned that he had to surgically repair the area around his L5 vertebrae and was dealing with the injury since around training camp before landing on injured reserve following Week 5.
“Little parts around it, we had to cut around it. There’s a couple things they had to take out,” said Griffin. “Something I’ve been dealing with since camp. Kind of hard to get into the season and try to get surgery when you really want to play.”
Texans
- Ian Rapoport reports that 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the frontrunner for the Texans’ head coaching job and will meet with the team next week.
