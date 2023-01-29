AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor confirmed he had surgery on his ankle this offseason to clean out some stuff that had been bothering him.

“That thing had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years,” Taylor said via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I’m good to go. We finally had the time to get it right, make sure I’m 100 percent ready to rock. That’s all you can ask. It was a no-brainer. Get that out of the way, so you can focus on maintaining your body and get ready for the season.”

Taylor wouldn’t commit to a timeline but the expectation is for him to be 100 percent ready by training camp.