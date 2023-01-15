AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is unsure if rest and rehab will be enough for his ankle injury to fully recover.

“I’m not sure. I’m actually going to talk to the doc [Monday] after I talk with you all,” Taylor said, via ColtsWire.

Taylor added that his ankle “feels a lot better” but admits it’s been difficult on him to not contribute on the field.

“It feels a lot better than what it did. So continue to progress and work through that in the offseason. Come back stronger than ever. You hope it doesn’t happen again,” Taylor said. “I think that’s just the biggest thing is not being side by side. Yeah, being on the sideline, but not being in your gear and even having the chance or opportunity to be out there to win or lose with the guys. That’s the biggest thing is just knowing that I’m there with them.”

As for entering the final year of his rookie contract next season, Taylor said that he would love to sign an extension to remain in Indianapolis long-term.

“Oh, I would love to be in Indy – 100 percent,” said Taylor.

Jaguars

Saturday’s wildcard game against the Chargers went from a nightmare in the first half for the Jaguars to a dream in the second. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence tossed four interceptions in the first half and Jacksonville turned it over on a punt to go down 27-0 before a touchdown pass in the two-minute drill chipped into the lead. Jacksonville kept chipping in the second half and Lawrence threw three more touchdowns en route to the 31-30 comeback.

“You couldn’t write a better script to win a game like that tonight, so it makes it more special, but don’t want to do that again,” Lawrence said via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “Got to take care of the ball. That’s where it starts.”

Texans

The Texans are expected to interview former Saints HC Sean Payton sometime next week. The team also wrapped up their interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on Saturday. (Rapoport & Pelissero)

, Eagles OC , Broncos DC , and Rams assistant head coach . The team has also requested to interview Giants OC and 49ers DC . Texans’ owner Cal McNair said some head coach candidates are concerned that the organization has fired two head coaches in as many years: “They do have some questions like that… I was kidding with someone. I said it’s almost like we can’t do one-and-done this year.” (Brooks Kubena)