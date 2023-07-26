AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Tytus Howard, Will Levis, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Amid a controversial running back market, Colts GM Chris Ballard commented on the team’s contract situation with one of their top players in RB Jonathan Taylor.

“The market is what the market is,” Ballard said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “But saying that, like I’ve always told you, you pay good players. You pay guys that are gonna help you win, regardless of the position. We think very highly of Jonathan. . . . We think that’ll play out over time and work out the way it should either way.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans have spoken with veteran CB Steven Nelson about extending his contract, as he is in the final year of his current deal.

Texans GM Nick Caserio on the Tytus Howard deal: "I would just say Tytus has been a good player for a number of years. It's been good working with him and his representation. Overall, certainly put some resources into the offensive line." (Wilson)

Caserio on WR John Metchie III: “He’s cleared to work at training camp. John is ready to go. Had a little bit of a setback (hamstring) during the spring. I’m sure he’s anxious and excited.” (Wilson)

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com doesn’t see second-round QB Will Levis as the starter and believes that it will be veteran QB Ryan Tannehill who will once again be tasked with leading the team to the playoffs.

Per Aaron Wilson, Levis's deal is worth $9.542 million including a $3.939 million signing bonus and guaranteed training camp roster bonuses for 2024, 2025, and 2026 totaling $1.762 million.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel addressed the aggravated assault charge RB Hassan Haskins picked up this offseason: “We’re very sensitive to those incidents. We want to be smart, provide for all the facts and all the information we can possibly get, and the legal process…we want to make great decisions but also want to give Hassan and everybody some due process.” (Joe Rexrode)

Vrabel addressed the aggravated assault charge RB Hassan Haskins picked up this offseason: "We're very sensitive to those incidents. We want to be smart, provide for all the facts and all the information we can possibly get, and the legal process…we want to make great decisions but also want to give Hassan and everybody some due process." (Joe Rexrode)

Vrabel expects WR DeAndre Hopkins to provide a veteran presence for the team and expects continuity with OC Tim Kelly: "He's a proven player who has had production year after year. A veteran presence. He's got experience in our offense. He has some familiarity with me and with Tim Kelly." (Terry McCormick)

Vrabel is also excited about the development of both QB Malik Willis and rookie QB Will Levis: "Malik Willis came out of the spring with glaring improvement. Will Levis learning what it takes to be a pro, improved with his touch. Feel good about where we are at. You can't have enough good quarterbacks." (Jim Wyatt)

Hopkins said that the narrative that he "hates" practice is overblown: "Of course that's overblown, I think that started in Houston when they were trying to…whatever." (Rexrode)