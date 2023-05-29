AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said QB Josh Allen has come into the building this offseason with renewed focus.

“I’ve seen a different Josh this offseason, not that it was bad before, but he’s got a new sense of focus and determination, which is good,” McDermott said, via Bills Wire.

Allen’s goal is bringing a Super Bowl back to Buffalo and believes that he needs to kick his play into the next gear in order to achieve that.

“Just understanding our window, and I want to give everything that I have for as long as I play,” Allen said. “I’m not saying that I haven’t done that in the past, but there’s always new ways that I can find to get better and not being complacent with what I’m doing on the field. Statistically you look at it, we were a top 3-4 offense in the league last year, and it wasn’t good enough. So, just losing the playoffs isn’t fun, you know? Allen continued. “I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo, and I just don’t want anything to get in the way of allowing me to be the best quarterback that I can be for this team.”

Dolphins

Dolphins OL Austin Jackson said that he had reconstructive surgery on his right ankle this offseason.

“I never really had a season-ending injury before,” Jackson said, via Dolphins Wire. “So that was tough, but I’m really excited to get back and play now. It’s actually kind of like angry excited.”

Jackson is looking forward to making an impact at right tackle his second year in the system.

“I get to build on my coaching points from last year,” Jackson said. “And that’s the expectation of me as a second-year player in a system is to obviously build off of what I know. So I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Patriots

Pat Leonard reports the Bills, Chiefs, Giants, Jets, and Patriots are all teams that could be in the mix for the services of WR DeAndre Hopkins .

. However, ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes he thinks the Patriots would have to be more enticing financially than the other teams they’d be competing with for Hopkins’ services, and that makes the odds of him signing in New England longer in Reiss’ opinion.