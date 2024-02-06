AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Brian Callahan, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Per Mike Chappell, Pittsburgh coach Charlie Partridge is joining the Colts coaching staff.

Jaguars

Jaguars impending free agent EDGE Josh Allen told Jamal St. Cyr of News4Jax that wants to be back in Jacksonville next year.

“Of course, I want to be in Jacksonville,” Allen said. “You know, I have a chance to leave a legacy behind and, you know, that’s something I wanted to do. I wanted to be the best defensive player to come out of Jacksonville and that’s everywhere that I go.

“So I got the opportunity to finish what I started, but at the end of the day, I know what comes with the business side of it. So whatever plays out, plays out, but, you know, I’d love to be back.”

Titans

Titans new HC Brian Callahan reflected on his upbringing around the NFL given his dad, Bill Callahan, is a longtime coach around the league.

“My whole life has been in buildings just like this. If you’re a kid that enjoys sports, is there anything better? You get to be around football. It was an unbelievable way to grow up,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Callahan is hopeful to build the same longevity to his career as his father.

“You live this lifestyle, and there’s a lot of ups and downs, and there’s a lot of adversity that comes your way in coaching,” Callahan said. “And so just the fact that I’ve been able to stand up here and he’s been able to do the same thing, for me that’s a huge honor. Obviously, you want to be like your dad, you know?”

Callahan started his coaching career at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. He said his time coaching prep football helped refine his teaching style.

“To see those kids make improvements, get better,” Callahan said. “That refined my teaching style, because you can’t assume anything.”

Raiders VP of football operations and assistant to the head coach Tom Jones is leaving Las Vegas and is likely to take a job with the Titans. (Bonsignore)