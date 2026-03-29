AFC Notes: Josh Allen, D.J. Moore, Bills, Draft Visits, Dolphins, Patriots

“He’s good to go,” Brady told Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. “The thing about Josh Allen, he got surgery after the season, but he’s playing as if you think there’s nothing wrong with him. The guy could barely walk, and then he’s playing games and it’s not impacting [his play]. He’s built differently. And let’s hope it continues that way, but he’ll be good to go in the offseason. I talk with him regularly. He’s just excited to get going with guys like DJ Moore, kind of figure out what it’s going to look like, just this new kind of era.”

“You try not to go into it and be like, ‘Hey, I remember what the player was and let’s just do it.’ It’s natural in football,” Brady added. “Five years is a long time. But the player that I turned on the tape wasn’t any different in terms of the way that he moved, the skill set, the opportunity, the big plays, using him in a bunch of different ways. I saw that, and I didn’t see a guy that has had any drop-off. I saw a guy that there’s a clear vision for how we’re going to utilize him and get the ball in his hands. I know him and Josh, there’s been a lot of work this offseason getting them on the same page, but I’m really excited about where that’s gonna go…I know the person, the player, the skill set. I know we had a really good offense last year. Adding DJ to it should only make Josh’s life a lot easier and make Khalil Shakir‘s life a lot easier. He’s dynamic, and he’s going to make our team a lot better.”