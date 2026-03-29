AFC Notes: Josh Allen, D.J. Moore, Bills, Draft Visits, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
Bills HC Joe Brady doesn’t have any concerns about the health of QB Josh Allen and WR D.J. Moore ahead of next season, and he didn’t feel there was a drop-off in their skills during Moore’s time in Chicago.
“He’s good to go,” Brady told Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. “The thing about Josh Allen, he got surgery after the season, but he’s playing as if you think there’s nothing wrong with him. The guy could barely walk, and then he’s playing games and it’s not impacting [his play]. He’s built differently. And let’s hope it continues that way, but he’ll be good to go in the offseason. I talk with him regularly. He’s just excited to get going with guys like DJ Moore, kind of figure out what it’s going to look like, just this new kind of era.”
“You try not to go into it and be like, ‘Hey, I remember what the player was and let’s just do it.’ It’s natural in football,” Brady added. “Five years is a long time. But the player that I turned on the tape wasn’t any different in terms of the way that he moved, the skill set, the opportunity, the big plays, using him in a bunch of different ways. I saw that, and I didn’t see a guy that has had any drop-off. I saw a guy that there’s a clear vision for how we’re going to utilize him and get the ball in his hands. I know him and Josh, there’s been a lot of work this offseason getting them on the same page, but I’m really excited about where that’s gonna go…I know the person, the player, the skill set. I know we had a really good offense last year. Adding DJ to it should only make Josh’s life a lot easier and make Khalil Shakir‘s life a lot easier. He’s dynamic, and he’s going to make our team a lot better.”
Dolphins
- Cal CB Hezekiah Masses will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Miami OT Markel Bell visited the Dolphins. (Arye Pulli)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke will visit the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)
- Indiana RB Kaelon Black will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Aaron Wilson)
- Wisconsin OLB Darryl Peterson met with the Dolphins after his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Texas A&M RB Le’Veon Moss met extensively with the Dolphins around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said his 30 visit schedule includes the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)
- LSU S A.J. Haulcy will visit the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. and LB Trey Moore spoke with the Dolphins at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Missouri DE Zion Young has over 10 30 visits on his schedule, including with the Dolphins. (Arye Pulli)
- Miami DE Akheem Mesidor and CB Keionte Scott, among others, also took a local visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)
- Notre Dame OT Aamil Wagner met with the Dolphins at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Patriots
- Veteran LT James Hudson signed a one-year, $1.402 million contract with the Patriots that includes a $137,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million base salary with $400,000 guaranteed, and a $50,000 workout bonus, with a salary-cap charge of $1.262 million. (Reiss)
- Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor said he took a 30 visit with the Patriots. Patriots HC Mike Vrabel went viral for his hands-on workout with Iheanachor at his pro day. (Kevin Hicks)
- Auburn OL Jeremiah Wright took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim met with the Patriots at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
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