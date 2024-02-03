AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Derrick Henry, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars’ impending free agent OLB Josh Allen said he doesn’t want to bounce around the league and would like to be “stationary” in his career.

“But obviously, you know, for me and my career man, I don’t want to be, you know, a guy from team to team, like I always wanted to be stationary, you know, but, you know, throughout the years of playing you have to grow as well,” Allen said, via Juston Lewis.

Allen understands the NFL is a business and is ready to negotiate.

“And what I’ve grown to understand that the NFL is, seeing it firsthand, the NFL is a business at the end of the day. So you know, if I do what you do on the field because I love it and I play it and I respect it and I love my guys, I love the competitive nature, but at the end of the day, outside of that is business. If you handle it or think about any type of way, you will get tossed out of there. So for me, it’s let’s talk business. Let’s do it.”

Matt Zenitz reports that the Jaguars are expected to hire Jeremy Garrett of Auburn University as their DL coach.

Zenitz adds that previously worked in the NFL as an assistant DL coach with the Browns and comes highly regarded.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans veteran LS Jon Weeks‘ one-year deal is worth $1.21 million and includes a $167,500 signing bonus.

Titans

Titans’ impending free agent RB Derrick Henry said he’s received a lot of questions about his future with the team and will “see what happens” this offseason.

“I’ve been getting that question since I’ve been here,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “And I tell them: We’ll see what happens. I have been a Tennessee Titan my whole career. I love Tennessee – that’s all I have known. I love the fans. This is the first time I’ve been a free agent, so we’ll see what happens. And I’ll leave everything else up to God.”

Henry said he’s heard a lot of good things about new HC Brian Callahan.

“I’ve heard good things about him,” Henry said. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about Brian for sure. It’s an exciting time for the organization right now, and I wish everybody all the best.”

According to Turron Davenport, the Titans are hiring former Falcons secondary coach Steven Jackson and LBs coach Frank Bush to their defensive staff.