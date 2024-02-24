AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

According to Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report, the Colts met with Illinois OL Jordyn Slaughter in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. Although Slaughter did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine, Indianapolis could invite him to their pro day if they want an extended look.

SI.com’s John Shipley took a look into some of the Jaguars’ biggest offseason decisions and listed what he’s hearing about each.

Starting with OLB Josh Allen , Shipley states it’s expected Jacksonville will use the franchise tag on him. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke “made it clear” they want Allen to be on the team next year, and Shipley expects Jacksonville to look to negotiate a long-term deal after they get a better picture of where the market stands.

Shipley notes the Jaguars certainly have interest in bringing back WR Calvin Ridley, as they aren't looking to downgrade the position as QB Trevor Lawrence enters the final years of his rookie deal. With the conditional pick traded to Atlanta turning into a second-round pick if Ridley signs an extension, Shipley thinks the Jaguars have to take the chance on letting him hit free agency to retain the pick.

Shipley also mentions how it's no longer a "sure thing" that Atlanta assistant Dave Huxtable joins the staff.

Terry McCormick of Titan Insider went through and gave every pending Tennessee free agent a rating from one to five on how likely they are to help the franchise in 2024. With a new regime coming in, McCormick thinks there are very few players the Titans should prioritize this offseason.

McCormick gave QB Ryan Tannehill a zero out of five, as 2023 second-round pick Will Levis took over last year and should remain the starter to begin the new season. McCormick thinks Tannehill to Pittsburgh makes sense for a reunion with former HC and Steelers’ new OC Arthur Smith .

With RB Derrick Henry, McCormick rated his chances a two out of five to help next season, as the veteran likely will want to chase a Super Bowl ring before he hangs it up.

McCormick doesn't think DE Denico Autry will return despite being one of the team's best defenders in 2023. At 33 years old, McCormick believes the new staff will likely opt to move on.

Among the rest of the free agents, McCormick only listed three players with a three or higher rating: RT Chris Hubbard, K Nick Folk, and LS Morgan Cox. Both the specialists are reliable and relatively inexpensive, and McCormick notes Hubbard's time with new OL coach Bill Callahan and thinks Hubbard could compete for a starting spot.

, K , and LS . Both the specialists are reliable and relatively inexpensive, and McCormick notes Hubbard’s time with new OL coach and thinks Hubbard could compete for a starting spot. Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins replied “Cap!!!” on his social media to a post saying he and Tennessee could look to part ways this offseason.