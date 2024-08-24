AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said he’s happy to see his peers getting paid their worthwhile adding that he’s not concerned about his current contract.

“Listen, everyone’s going to have their day,” Allen said, via PFT. “I’m happy that everyone’s getting what they’re worth, right? And I think that as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid, the market is the market. I’ve got no problem with where I’m at right now. And, you know what, I had my day a couple of years ago, and I’m sure someday I’ll have it again. But I think the main thing is the main thing, and that’s playing football to the best of my ability, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been impressed with fourth-round RB Jaylen Wright as the rookie has stood out in a talented RB room.

“He’s acclimated pretty quick,” Tagovailoa said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I think that was one of the first times I can really say that I’ve seen his personality with running the ball. Runs the ball and then throws one of those — I was like OK, he’s got some swag to him. And I think he’s still trying to feel out the guys, he’s still trying to feel out the offense. I think once he feels comfortable and gets comfortable, then I think we’ll all start to see his personality flourish.”

When asked how the Dolphins’ offense can improve this season, HC Mike McDaniel responded he wants new players to learn from experienced teammates: “Reps are key, especially deliberate reps … The fastest way for people to learn how to do something is to watch a teammate do it correctly. The more elite reps we’re able to put on tape, the faster the process goes.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

The Patriots are in the middle of a QB competition between veteran Jacoby Brissett and first-rounder Drake Maye. New England HC Jerod Mayo said Maye would start when he was the best option for the team and outlined what he liked about Maye’s mental makeup.

“For me, we always talk about competition, and that’s at all spots,” Mayo said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “So, even if Drake beats out Jacoby [Brissett], I mean, he earned that role. . . . When he’s ready to go, and if he’s better than Jacoby, then he’ll play; he’ll start.”

“One of the reasons we drafted Drake was, through the interview process you could kind of tell this was an even-keeled guy. I think you guys can probably see it from the stands. This guy doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. He was like that in college. He was probably like that as a kid. He remains that way now, which is a good thing for a quarterback. Those guys, they have to maintain their composure, get the call to the huddle and get those guys out of the huddle, get them ready to go. He’s always been like that in my mind.”