AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said RB Evan Hull could miss time with a knee injury: “He’s dealing with the knee. He could miss some time.” (Joel Erickson)

said RB could miss time with a knee injury: “He’s dealing with the knee. He could miss some time.” (Joel Erickson) ESPN’s Stephen Holder reports Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was not in the stadium for the team’s Week 1 loss to the Jaguars and has generally minimized his time with the team.

was not in the stadium for the team’s Week 1 loss to the Jaguars and has generally minimized his time with the team. Holder says by all appearances, the relationship between Taylor and the team has not materially improved and Indianapolis remains unwilling to offer Taylor a new contract.

Jaguars

Jaguars OLB Josh Allen was pleased with Week 1’s win over the Colts and feels he played with “relentlessness.”

“I think it was a good start of the year, watching the tape there’s things I know I can get better on. I think it was the relentlessness and the things that you can’t coach, I showed that a lot yesterday,” Allen said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “I want to build on that and continue to grow.”

Allen had some extra motivation to perform well in Week 1 after struggling against Indianapolis last season.

“It’s a little personal for me because the last two times we played them last year, I wasn’t at my best,” Allen said. “For me, it’s personal but at the end of the day, I got a job to do and for me to be where I need to be, I also need to know what I’m doing out there.”

As for Week 2 against the Chiefs, Allen said they need to stay disciplined against Patrick Mahomes.

“We’re going to have to be real disciplined on our eyes this week and we’re going to have to keep him in the pocket as well. He’s another guy that can scramble, he’s a little wiggly, so he can run left, run right, back it up, go forward,” Allen said. “Just to be able to stay relentless and continue to grow on that, but this is a game that we must game.”

Titans

Titans first-round OL Peter Skoronski thinks their Week 1 game at the Saints’ Superdome was the loudest environment he’s ever played in.

“I’ve played at Nebraska, so that’s obviously crazy, but I think this may have been the loudest, though,” said Skoronski, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “It’s a cool environment to play in, (but) you know, I obviously wish we came out with a win.”

Skoronski said their offensive line must stay “poised” when playing in loud environments

“I think it [the noise] can [lead to penalties], but it just starts with being poised and on the same page,” Skoronski said. “We can’t have stuff like that, even if it is a loud environment. That’s something you can work on during the week with speakers and stuff like that, so we’ll get better.”

The Titans brought in LB Jordan Smith for a visit on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

for a visit on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson. Tennessee also worked out OLB Tashawn Bower and OL Vitaliy Gurman. (Wilson)