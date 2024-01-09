AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Mike McDaniel, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen reflected on being 6-6 before their five-game winning streak to end the season with the AFC East title.

“We were 6-6. We knew what was in front of us, had a lot of internal talks, trusted the guys in this locker room,” Allen said, via Patrick Warren of the team’s site.

McDermott said his message to the team when at 6-6 was to “stick with it” given they had the right players to succeed, while Allen persisted as a clear leader in the locker room.

“The messaging overall was ‘we’re close.’ It was a play here and a play there, it was really just ‘stick with it,'” McDermott said. “Had the players get away and get some rest and catch their breath a little bit, you know, we had been on the road, primetime games, we’d been to London, back, no bye until later and that was a hard stretch there just to keep your endurance. … And [the players] came back, led by Josh, and they were very intent on getting this thing done.”

Allen is glad to win the division but points out that they must remain productive going into the postseason or their turnaround means nothing.

“At the end of the day, this is fun, this is cool and never say no to winning a division. But the only thing that it solidifies is a home game and one more game,” Allen said. “So it doesn’t mean anything if we go out there next week and don’t do our job, so we got to find a way to put our best foot forward and go find a victory next week.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team isn’t expecting CB Xavien Howard to play on Saturday. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

said the team isn’t expecting CB to play on Saturday. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) McDaniel added that LB Andrew Van Ginkel will not play either. (Adam Beasley)

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he’ll be involved in personnel decisions as much as the team wants him to be.

“As much or as little as they want,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “If [G.M. Joe Douglas] wants my help in recruiting, I’m available. I don’t necessarily think it has to be anybody associated with this system. It’s about character. You know, I think we need some characters on the offensive line. Some of the best lines we’ve ever had, have had some serious characters.”