AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Odell Beckham, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills TE Dawson Knox commented on the performance of QB Josh Allen, including his 52-yard touchdown run against the Steelers in the second quarter.

“It’s almost normal now,” Knox said, via the team website. “Him making a crazy play like that almost every single game. Sometimes you just can’t help but just to sit back and be a fan.”

Dolphins

Once again, the Miami Dolphins will head into an offseason following a loss in the wildcard round of the playoffs with the future of QB Tua Tagovailoa the biggest storyline around the team. Miami has been nothing but supportive of Tagovailoa, but they haven’t had to put a dollar amount on their feelings until now. Tagovailoa is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension, but whether or not the two sides reach a deal is currently an open question. However, it’s not one Tagovailoa seems to be bothering himself with.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all,” Tagovailoa said via Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. “I have full trust in myself. I have full trust in what I’m capable of doing for our organization. Outside of that we’re focusing on tonight and what happened. We’re going to simmer on this and see what we can do to get better from it going into next year.”

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead has not yet decided whether he’s playing in 2024: “I never make any decisions right after the season. I always take my time. ” (David Furones)

Dolphins GM Chris Grier on pending free agent OL Robert Hunt : “He’s earned the right to be a free agent. We did have a conversation with him during the season, so we’ll see what happens.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Grier on clearing cap space by the time March rolls around: “We’ve had conversations [with his agent] throughout the year. … The goal is to have him here long-term, playing at a high level.” (Beasley)

Jets

Ravens WR Odell Beckham, Jr. said he was set to join the Jets before the Ravens offered him a contract in free agency.

“I think in my heart, I was set to go back to New York and be a Jet,” Beckham said, via Ravens Wire. “My heart desired to be in New York again. …They just kind of slow-played the offer or felt disrespected. They just kind of thought that they had in the bag and that they were the best team and it would be a privilege for me to be over there.”