AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Travon Walker, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said the team expects rookie RB Evan Hull back at some point this season. (Kevin Bowen)

Steichen said OL Quenton Nelson looked good in practice on Friday: "He looked good today. He's progressing" (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars OLB Travon Walker said the team is looking to build upon a strong start to the 2023 season.

“We just got a little taste of what we plan on doing the whole season, what we’re going to do the whole season,” Walker said, via ESPN. “We just want to continue to ramp that up.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is very tough to contain and his elusiveness will provide a challenge for the pass rush.

“He’s so elusive,” Pederson said. “Either the ball’s coming out quick or he has the ability to make guys miss and extend plays. There’s been some good ones that can do that, but he right now is probably the best at it. Plus, he has great vision down the field once he’s outside the pocket, and his guys do a nice job in the scramble drill and they do a great job of working for him down the field.”

Jaguars OLB Josh Allen has this game circled on his calendar as he didn’t have his best performance against Kansas City last year.

“It’s a little personal for me because the last two times we played them last year, I wasn’t at my best,” Allen said. “But at the end of the day, I got a job to do and for me to be where I need to be, I also need to know what I’m doing out there. The film study and the preparation takes a full hand. If I continue to do that and continue to practice well, everything else is going to take care of itself and that’s what I want to be more consistent on.”

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell stressed the importance of creating pressure on the quarterback even if they’re not getting the sack totals.

“There are different ways to move the quarterback off the spot and get him to speed up, but it’s not always going to be a sack,” Caldwell said. “We want the sacks, but at the end of the day, it’s really pressure and affecting the quarterback.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said S Jalen Pitre is in “good spirits” after suffering a bruised lung in Week 1 and is considered day-to-day.

“Jalen is in good spirits,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “He’s fine. He’s back with us, so we’re happy to have him back. Great to see him back in the building, just seeing him with a smile on his face, I think that just brightens everyone’s day. It’s good to see him back in the building and he’ll still be day-to-day. We’ll see where he ends up.”

Texans S Eric Murray said they must learn from Week 1’s loss to the Ravens.

“It’s a long season,” Murray said. “We put a lot of emphasis on the first game, but just got to learn from it and grow from it. It’s always been like that. We help each other. We know the work we put in. Whoever’s opportunity it is, just steps in. We did some good things on defense. Until the half, it was a pretty tight game. Got to keep building, don’t want to have that sentiment every game like last year.”