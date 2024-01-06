AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Von Miller, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE Von Miller said the team made the “right decision” in making him inactive last week.

“I’m my biggest critic and from my standpoint, I wasn’t playing up to the standard,” Miller said, via PFT.

Bills HC Sean McDermott said QB Josh Allen (finger, neck) will be ready to go for Week 18: “He’ll be ready to go Sunday night,” per Tom Pelissero.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa takes pride in being healthy for all 17 regular season games after missing extended time in each of the previous three years of his career.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” Tagovailoa said, via NFL.com. “But I also take pride in helping our team win. I look back at some of the losses we’ve had and wish I could’ve had some plays back. Wish we could’ve done some things different. I think those things stick in my brain more than where I’m at right now this season. Things that I could’ve done better to help our team.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced they’ve ruled out CB Xavien Howard (foot) from Week 18 but is hopeful he’ll return in time for their first playoff game, per Barry Jackson.

announced they’ve ruled out CB (foot) from Week 18 but is hopeful he’ll return in time for their first playoff game, per Barry Jackson. McDaniel mentioned OLB Bradley Chubb (knee) underwent surgery this week.

(knee) underwent surgery this week. McDaniel said WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle) will be game-day decisions: “[They] will get work today and then we will make a determination [on Sunday]. I wouldn’t close the door because they haven’t,” via Barry Jackson.

(ankle) and RB (knee, ankle) will be game-day decisions: “[They] will get work today and then we will make a determination [on Sunday]. I wouldn’t close the door because they haven’t,” via Barry Jackson. Waddle confirmed he has a chance to play in Sunday’s game: “It’s always a chance,” via Hal Habib.

Jets

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged they need to improve offensively in 2024: “Need to put a better product on the field,” via Rich Cimini.

acknowledged they need to improve offensively in 2024: “Need to put a better product on the field,” via Rich Cimini. As for what he learned this season, Hackett said they need to be ready for change at all times: “Be ready for change and change is the norm.”

As for RB Breece Hall‘s production, Hackett said he wasn’t ready for Hall’s ascension: “I don’t think I was ready for him.”