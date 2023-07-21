AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Chris Jones, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos Broncos sixth-round S JL Skinner is on track to avoid the PUP list and could be cleared for training camp. (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid is unsure if DT Chris Jones will be at training camp given the organization still hasn’t signed him to a long-term deal.

“I don’t know that. I’ll have to just see how that goes,” Reid said, via the team’s Youtube. “I mean, there’s communication going on. That’s the important part. And we just have to see.”

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco had offseason surgeries to repair a torn labrum and broken hand from injuries he said he sustained in the AFC title game. But he added he’s “feeling great right now.” (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs said he didn’t feel like he was being unreasonable with his contract requests from the team and wasn’t looking to top $16 million a year.

“We never tried to reset the market,” Jacobs said, via PFT.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur says contract talks between the Raiders and Jacobs were dead in the water until last weekend. A source says even though the Raiders made an offer before the tag deadline, it never came close to the $22.2 million Jacobs would get for playing this year and next on the franchise tag.

Tafur points out the Giants at least got to that number with RB Saquon Barkley even if there were other concessions they were asking for and even if no deal was done. He says contrary to some other reporting, it does not seem like the Raiders truly made a strong push to sign Jacobs and instead put more effort into making it seem like they did.

