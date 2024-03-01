AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Chris Jones, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers’ new GM Joe Hortiz said they plan on addressing the center position after Corey Linsley only appeared in three games last season.

“Corey played three games last year,” Hortiz said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “We had some guys that filled in for us there. Some are free agents, so obviously we’re going to address that as we lead into free agency. There’s available guys in free agency and then, certainly, the draft. But we got guys on the roster that we feel can snap the ball right now, and we’re excited about those guys.”

When asked about exorbitant veteran contracts to DE Khalil Mack, DE Joey Bosa, WR Keenan Allen, and WR Mike Williams, Hortiz said they are still determining how to proceed but the cap jumping to $255 million helps give them some flexibility.

“We’re talking through that still. We’re still working through it. Obviously the cap got bumped up a little bit higher than I think everyone was expecting, a little bit more. So that gives us, certainly, some flexibility, a little bit more of increased flexibility. So we’ll kind of continue to talk through that over the next couple of weeks and have a plan of attack shortly.”

As for Austin Ekeler being set to be a free agent, Hortiz said running backs under contract like Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson could have opportunities to earn larger roles.

“Austin’s a free agent, and obviously that’s something that he’s got an opportunity, and we’re working through that,” Hortiz said. “But these guys have an opportunity. The guys that are currently on our roster, they have an opportunity. Whether Austin’s back or not, they have an opportunity to go out and prove themselves and grab a share of the offense and grab an increased role. And that’s what we want for them.”

Chiefs

Regarding Chiefs’ impending free agent DT Chris Jones, GM Brett Veach recalled being unable to get a long-term deal done last offseason and still thinks there’s mutual interest in staying put.

“We’re gonna (move) just like last year, with Chris (Jones), and with LJ (L’Jarius Sneed) with a lot of our players,” Veach said, via ChiefsWire. “You get a chance to meet the agents this week, and he’s at the top of the list. And I love Chris and tried really hard to get something done, and we didn’t. But when we got together right after that Detroit game, we had a great talk, and both parties, I think, want to be here so we’ll get to work, and, that’s certainly a guy we want back and love and want to see him finishing in its career here in Kansas City.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce is hopeful they can get a deal done with re-sign RB Josh Jacobs given they have a strong “two-headed monster” with Zamir White : “Two-headed monster with him and Zamir (White)? Watch out.” (Vic Tafur)

is hopeful they can get a deal done with re-sign RB given they have a strong “two-headed monster” with : “Two-headed monster with him and Zamir (White)? Watch out.” (Vic Tafur) Pierce shot back at criticism about his demeanor and is keeping receipts of all who doubted:“This is a temporary seat. I am not a fool. I got hired and I’m going to get fired. But the one thing they are not to going to change about me is who I am. How I talk, how I walk, how I act. I don’t mince my words or bite my tongue. It is what it is. Like it or love it or don’t, this is me. It’s not a gimmick. I walk through the halls and see all these coaches, former players and scouts. Those were the same guys who told me I couldn’t do what I was going to do or had my back. I keep receipts.” (Tafur)

South Carolina State DE Jeblonksi Green Jr. met with the Raiders at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

met with the Raiders at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo) Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline writes the Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs are “inching along” in talks for a new deal. Las Vegas doesn’t plan to tag Jacobs but the team has indicated they’d like to bring him back. Pauline says Jacobs’ deal could set the market for the position with a bunch of backs hitting free agency.

are “inching along” in talks for a new deal. Las Vegas doesn’t plan to tag Jacobs but the team has indicated they’d like to bring him back. Pauline says Jacobs’ deal could set the market for the position with a bunch of backs hitting free agency. Auburn CB D.J. James had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Justin Melo) Washington DE Bralen Trice had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Raiders. (David Newton)

had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Raiders. (David Newton) Alabama CB Terrion Arnold said he met with the Raiders and HC Antonio Pierce. When Pierce asked Arnold if he is an energetic person, Arnold gave a response that the Las Vegas coach liked: “You know I am, man, cut on the tape.” (Vincent Bonsignore)