AFC Notes: Josh McDaniels, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper expects Chargers WR Jalen Guyton to start the season on the PUP list as he continues his rehab of a torn ACL. That will sideline him for the first four games of the regular season, minimum.

to start the season on the PUP list as he continues his rehab of a torn ACL. That will sideline him for the first four games of the regular season, minimum. He adds Chargers DL Austin Johnson and Otito Ogbonnia are still on the PUP list and he’s starting to question if they’re going to be ready in time for Week 1.

and are still on the PUP list and he’s starting to question if they’re going to be ready in time for Week 1. Popper notes Chargers TE Stone Smartt has been a mainstay on the first-team punt unit, which likely indicates his roster spot as the fourth tight end is safe.

has been a mainstay on the first-team punt unit, which likely indicates his roster spot as the fourth tight end is safe. Chargers OL Brenden Jaimes was drafted as a guard but has been working as a third-team center, including some snaps in the first preseason game. Popper says he thinks that means he’s on the outside looking in for a roster spot.

was drafted as a guard but has been working as a third-team center, including some snaps in the first preseason game. Popper says he thinks that means he’s on the outside looking in for a roster spot. Popper mentions Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. has distanced himself in the competition at slot cornerback with 2022 sixth-rounder Ja’Sir Taylor. He adds Samuel would play outside if CB J.C. Jackson isn’t ready at the start of the season.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Nikko Remigio dislocated his left shoulder, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette sustained a strained groin, and WR Justyn Ross has a left knee and hamstring injury. (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels spoke about stepping back as a play caller in order to observe the defense during the preseason. He is also concerned with the team taking their next step forward, noting that they feel they drafted seven players who have the attitude of a team captain.

“I didn’t call one play today,” McDaniels said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “We’ve done that throughout the course of the offseason. I didn’t call much in the offseason at all. There’s an element of, O.K., I’m able to sit back, I was behind the defense a lot today, just hearing the communication, then after the period, come here for a minute and help out. I think that’s my role. I need to be able to do that more, not because we don’t have great coaches on the defensive side. I love what we have going on. It’s just if I have anything that can help, I have to do it. How are we practicing? How are we working? We drafted seven captains. We weren’t going out there saying we have to draft captains. But the reality is we were trying to find a way where we could get that part of our team to try to take a step forward.”

“We know the importance of it,” McDaniels added on the team taking another step prior to what is ahead this season. “[Getting] Peters—Marcus Peters is a super-aware player. There’s just an element of maturity, wisdom. Wisdom comes from experience, and then you have to really understand how important it is week after week if you want to be good at it. That s—’s not an accident. Winning situational football against Sean Payton in Week 1 is going to be different than winning it against [Sean] McDermott in Week 2, which is going to be different than winning it against [Mike] Tomlin in Week 3. They’re all huge challenges. They’re all going to pose different problems. But you either win them or you don’t. If you lose them, you’re not going to be very good.”