AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

During a joint practice with the Bears, Dolphins linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson got into a scuffle, with both downplaying the incident and saying that things are all good between them.

“Brothers fight all the time. That’s all that was,” Brooks said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “Brotherly love.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel revealed that both players have apologized to the team.

“They knew it wasn’t to our standard and what we’re about,” McDaniel said. “They were accountable [to] their teammates. So overall, I think it was family business, that families go through and I think we’re stronger because of it but that’s only because of the type of men that and and the accountability.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said that QB Justin Fields did “everything we needed” in his brief appearance in the team’s first preseason game.

“I’ve told you guys this, and I’ll tell him this, he’s going to get criticized for every little thing, and the good thing about him is he is so mature, and we talk about this on a consistent basis — he doesn’t care,” Glenn said, via Pro Football Talk. “The only thing that we care about is how is he operating and is he getting better, and we see that in house. We love where he’s at right now. Does he have a way to go? Absolutely he does. Is he going to continue to work? Absolutely he will, because that’s just who he is. We know exactly where he’s at, we know exactly where he’s going, and we’re going to continue to work our ass off until we get there.”

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline writes that Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert is firmly on the roster bubble at this point and has been outplayed by other options in camp.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was asked about QB Drake Maye‘s turnover in the preseason debut, with the reporter being aware that the interception annoyed Vrabel.

“I would say you about summed it up,” Vrabel said. “That’s a bad decision. I think we’re going to need better from him. And I think he knows that. That’s obvious. It wasn’t there. We just have to be able to find a way to get rid of the football or take a sack and punt and play defense. But to the defense’s credit, they forced a field goal I think that was missed maybe.”

MassLive’s Mark Daniels observed Patriots S Kyle Dugger was working with the second string at practice behind three other safeties on the roster, including fourth-rounder Craig Woodson and Jaylinn Hawkins.