AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Greg Roman, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

New Chargers OC Greg Roman has worked with HC Jim Harbaugh at Stanford and with the 49ers. He said Harbaugh is a coach who is focused on building a winning culture.

“Very good coach, very good person … somebody that comes to work every day and you have a lot of respect for,” Roman said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “Keeps it about winning, keeps it about football, not a lot of other stuff you need to concern yourself with, which is how I like it. Just a winning culture, there’s a lot of trust there.”

Chargers DC Jesse Minter, who Harbaugh brought along from Michigan, called the head coach one of the “elite leaders” in all sports and can bring people together as a team.

“I think he’s one of the most elite leaders in all of sports,” Minter said. “His ability to bring people together, his ability to get people to buy in to the team concept, while also still maintaining their personality and individualism.”

Chargers ST coordinator Ryan Ficken is excited to learn from Harbaugh. Ficken was retained from former HC Brandon Staley‘s staff.

“He’s obviously had the most success you’ve seen at all levels, so that’s exciting for me, to be able to learn from someone who’s done it at a high level and at all different levels because I know I can always improve and do better with my craft,” Ficken said.

Chiefs

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero notes the Chiefs signed P Matt Araiza to a minimum deal with an injury split.

Raiders

Adam Jahns of The Athletic names the Falcons, Broncos, Raiders, Patriots, and Steelers as teams to keep an eye on as potential trade options for Bears QB Justin Fields .

. However, Jahns feels Las Vegas is “very unlikely” to pursue Fields given new OC Luke Getsy was fired from Chicago after working with the quarterback.

was fired from Chicago after working with the quarterback. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Hue Jackson‘s potential return to the Raiders as an offensive assistant was “on, off, on and off again.” However, he’s still not ruling out Jackson being hired to HC Antonio Pierce‘s staff.