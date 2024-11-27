AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Zac Taylor, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals locker room used a ping pong table to bond over the last few seasons, but it was removed this offseason during renovations. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor decided to bring it back because of the competitive spirit it creates for the players.

“I just want guys to interact. That’s one way to do it,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I’m not overthinking it too much, but here’s a way to create some energy and get guys up and active. It’s December football now, and we need everyone to be at their best. Need everyone to have energy when they walk into the building. That creates some competitiveness. That’s about all there is to it.”

Browns

Browns S Juan Thornhill caught heat on social media for not hustling on a touchdown score by Saints WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in their Week 11 loss. Thornhill heard the criticism and owned up to his mistake while saying he didn’t think there was any way he would catch the speedy Valdes-Scantling.

“I had no choice but to hear it, if I’m being honest,” Thornhill said, via Chris Easterling of The Arkon Beacon Journal. “If you have social media, you’re going to see it. But I definitely heard it. I feel like I used it for motivation, just because I know that one play, it wasn’t me, that’s just not me as a player. I never give up on plays.”

“Me playing against MVS in Kansas City and playing with him, I knew his speed, if I’m being honest. He caught it, broke away, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m catching this guy.’ But then he got to the point where he started weaving, and I probably could have caught him maybe at the 1- or 2-yard line if I would’ve went all out. But that won’t happen again.”

Steelers

Since the return of QB Russell Wilson, Steelers QB Justin Fields has been used sparingly in certain short-yard and red-zone packages. Fields admitted it’s difficult to stay in a rhythm without playing consistently but has no issue in his current role.

“I think it does, but at the end of the day, that’s what my job is, so you can’t complain,” Fields said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “And like I said, anytime I get a chance and an opportunity to go on the field and help my team, I’m happy to do it.”